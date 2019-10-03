Log in
Saia Opens New Southern California Terminal
10/02SAIA : LTL Freight Opens New Indianapolis Terminal
09/12SAIA : Set to Open Four Terminals
Saia Opens New Southern California Terminal

10/03/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight will open a terminal this Monday in the city of Long Beach, California, home to the second-busiest container port in the country.

“Because of the growth we have seen in the area, this second terminal will position us to provide additional capacity, and thus enhanced service, for our customers,” said Saia President and Chief Operating Officer Fritz Holzgrefe. “In combination with opening several terminals in the Northeast this year, which is still a newer region for Saia, we’re continuing to invest in existing markets like the West Coast where we’ve had facilities. We’re excited about this new location because business in California has been exploding with the state experiencing one of the longest economic expansions in its history.”

The facility in Long Beach will bring the total number of terminals the company operates in the state to 14 and will be the seventh new terminal Saia has opened this year. It is projected to employ over 60 workers.

The terminal is currently hiring for several positions. Interested candidates can visit https://www.saia.com/about-us/work-for-us to learn more about the positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 166 terminals across 42 states and employs over 11,000 people nationwide. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Association's Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit www.saia.com.

For more information, contact:
Jeannie S. Jump
Saia Corporate Communications
Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
