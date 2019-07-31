Saia Reports Record Second Quarter Earnings per Share of $1.40
07/31/2019 | 07:31am EDT
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported second quarter 2019 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $1.40 compared to $1.15 in the second quarter of 2018.
Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018 Results
Revenues were $464.2 million, an 8.3% increase
Operating income was $51.2 million, a 23.1% increase
Operating ratio improved to 89.0 from 90.3
LTL shipments per workday increased 3.6%
LTL tonnage per workday decreased 1.9%
LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 9.8%
LTL revenue per shipment rose 4.0% to $234.33
“Our second quarter operating ratio of 89.0 is a record for any quarter for Saia as a public company and highlights the long-term opportunity for Saia. The solid quarter included low-single digit shipment growth, continued strong pricing and strong operational execution,” said Saia Chief Executive Officer, Rick O’Dell. “The pricing backdrop in our industry continues to be constructive for carriers who can offer consistent high-quality service. Our LTL yield increased by 9.8% in the quarter, marking our 36th consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement,” continued O’Dell.
“Our expansion into the Northeast continued in the second quarter with two additional terminal openings, bringing the year-to-date new opening count to three. Since our Northeast expansion began in May 2017, we have opened 13 new terminals in the region. We continue to see growth with existing customers as we extend our reach and offer direct service to more locations and we expect to open six additional terminals over the remainder of the year,” O’Dell concluded.
Financial Position and Capital Expenditures
Total debt was $179.9 million at June 30, 2019 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 19.1%. This compares to total debt of $155.0 million and net debt to total capital of 19.4% at June 30, 2018.
Net capital expenditures in the first half of 2019 were $171.1 million including equipment acquired with capital leases. This compares to $140.6 million in net capital expenditures in the first half of 2018. In 2019, we anticipate net capital expenditures of $275-$300 million.
Conference Call
Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 888-204-4368 or 323-794-2423 referencing conference ID #1063727. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at www.saia.com. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through August 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.
Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 163 terminals across 42 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com.
For the Quarters and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Second Quarter
Six Months
2019
2018
2019
2018
OPERATING REVENUE
$
464,195
$
428,732
$
874,779
$
821,537
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries, wages and employees' benefits
237,689
220,406
458,041
431,530
Purchased transportation
34,154
34,113
62,572
64,029
Fuel, operating expenses and supplies
85,328
84,745
168,871
163,539
Operating taxes and licenses
13,529
12,794
26,731
24,944
Claims and insurance
13,156
9,910
22,686
20,101
Depreciation and amortization
29,143
25,241
55,925
48,271
Loss (gain) from property disposals, net
30
(42
)
156
(21
)
Total operating expenses
413,029
387,167
794,982
752,393
OPERATING INCOME
51,166
41,565
79,797
69,144
NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME):
Interest expense
1,903
1,454
3,286
2,680
Other, net
(140
)
(142
)
(474
)
(245
)
Nonoperating expenses, net
1,763
1,312
2,812
2,435
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
49,403
40,253
76,985
66,709
Income tax expense
12,330
9,972
17,653
15,303
NET INCOME
$
37,073
$
30,281
$
59,332
$
51,406
Average common shares outstanding - basic
25,958
25,766
25,915
25,732
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
26,406
26,354
26,373
26,326
Basic earnings per share
$
1.43
$
1.18
$
2.29
$
2.00
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.40
$
1.15
$
2.25
$
1.95
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months
2019
2018
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
113,574
$
112,118
Net cash provided by operating activities
113,574
112,118
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(166,434
)
(118,573
)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
380
418
Net cash used in investing activities
(166,054
)
(118,155
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowing of revolving credit agreement, net
60,998
7,000
Proceeds from stock option exercises
2,154
4,165
Shares withheld for taxes
(3,304
)
(1,321
)
Other financing activity
(9,059
)
(7,338
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
50,789
2,506
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(1,691
)
(3,531
)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
2,194
4,720
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
503
$
1,189
NON-CASH ITEMS:
Equipment financed with finance leases
$
5,058
$
22,422
Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FinancialInformation
For the Quarters Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
(Unaudited)
Second Quarter
Second Quarter
%
Amount/Workday
%
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Workdays
64
64
Operating ratio
89.0%
90.3%
LTL tonnage (1)
1,254
1,278
(1.9
)
19.60
19.97
(1.9
)
LTL shipments (1)
1,933
1,866
3.6
30.20
29.15
3.6
LTL revenue/cwt.
$
18.05
$
16.44
9.8
LTL revenue/shipment
$
234.33
$
225.24
4.0
LTL pounds/shipment
1,298
1,370
(5.3
)
LTL length of haul (2)
841
837
0.5
(1) In thousands.
(2) In miles.
Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.