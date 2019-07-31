Log in
Saia Reports Record Second Quarter Earnings per Share of $1.40

0
07/31/2019 | 07:31am EDT

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported second quarter 2019 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $1.40 compared to $1.15 in the second quarter of 2018.

Second Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2018 Results

  • Revenues were $464.2 million, an 8.3% increase
  • Operating income was $51.2 million, a 23.1% increase
  • Operating ratio improved to 89.0 from 90.3
  • LTL shipments per workday increased 3.6%
  • LTL tonnage per workday decreased 1.9%
  • LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 9.8%
  • LTL revenue per shipment rose 4.0% to $234.33

“Our second quarter operating ratio of 89.0 is a record for any quarter for Saia as a public company and highlights the long-term opportunity for Saia. The solid quarter included low-single digit shipment growth, continued strong pricing and strong operational execution,” said Saia Chief Executive Officer, Rick O’Dell. “The pricing backdrop in our industry continues to be constructive for carriers who can offer consistent high-quality service. Our LTL yield increased by 9.8% in the quarter, marking our 36th consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement,” continued O’Dell.

“Our expansion into the Northeast continued in the second quarter with two additional terminal openings, bringing the year-to-date new opening count to three. Since our Northeast expansion began in May 2017, we have opened 13 new terminals in the region. We continue to see growth with existing customers as we extend our reach and offer direct service to more locations and we expect to open six additional terminals over the remainder of the year,” O’Dell concluded.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $179.9 million at June 30, 2019 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 19.1%. This compares to total debt of $155.0 million and net debt to total capital of 19.4% at June 30, 2018.

Net capital expenditures in the first half of 2019 were $171.1 million including equipment acquired with capital leases. This compares to $140.6 million in net capital expenditures in the first half of 2018. In 2019, we anticipate net capital expenditures of $275-$300 million.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 888-204-4368 or 323-794-2423 referencing conference ID #1063727. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the Company website at www.saia.com. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through August 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 888-203-1112.

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 163 terminals across 42 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Securities and Exchange Commission encourages companies to disclose forward-looking information so that investors can better understand the future prospects of a company and make informed investment decisions. This news release may contain these types of statements, which are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “believe,” “should” and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect the present expectation of future events of our management as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, (1) general economic conditions including downturns in the business cycle; (2) effectiveness of Company-specific performance improvement initiatives, including management of the cost structure to match shifts in customer volume levels; (3) the creditworthiness of our customers and their ability to pay for services; (4) failure to achieve acquisition synergies; (5) failure to operate and grow acquired businesses in a manner that supports the value allocated to these acquired businesses; (6) economic declines in the geographic regions or industries in which our customers operate; (7) competitive initiatives and pricing pressures, including in connection with fuel surcharge; (8) loss of significant customers; (9) the Company’s need for capital and uncertainty of the credit markets; (10) the possibility of defaults under the Company’s debt agreements (including violation of financial covenants); (11) possible issuance of equity which would dilute stock ownership; (12) integration risks; (13) the effect of litigation including class action lawsuits; (14) cost and availability of qualified drivers, fuel, purchased transportation, real property, revenue equipment, technology and other assets; (15) the effect of governmental regulations, including but not limited to Hours of Service, engine emissions, the Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) initiative, the Food and Drug Administration, compliance with legislation requiring companies to evaluate their internal control over financial reporting, Homeland Security, environmental regulations, tax law changes and potential changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement and to certain international tariffs; (16) changes in interpretation of accounting principles; (17) dependence on key employees; (18) inclement weather; (19) labor relations, including the adverse impact should a portion of the Company’s workforce become unionized; (20) terrorism risks; (21) self-insurance claims and other expense volatility; (22) risks arising from international business operations and relationships; (23) cost and availability of insurance coverage, including the possibility the Company may be required to pay additional premiums under its auto liability policy; (24) increased costs of healthcare and prescription drugs, including as a result of healthcare reform legislation; (25) social media risks; (26) disruption in or failure of the Company’s technology or equipment, including services essential to operations of the Company and/or cyber security risk; (27) failure to successfully execute the strategy to expand the Company’s service geography into the Northeastern United States; and (28) other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings.

As a result of these and other factors, no assurance can be given as to our future results and achievements. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We are under no obligation, and we expressly disclaim any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
  June 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018
ASSETS    
     
CURRENT ASSETS:    
Cash and cash equivalents $503  $2,194 
Accounts receivable, net  227,046   181,612 
Prepaid expenses and other  33,840   29,567 
Total current assets  261,389   213,373 
     
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:    
Cost  1,665,557   1,521,341 
Less: accumulated depreciation  674,220   628,283 
Net property and equipment  991,337   893,058 
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS  71,765    
OTHER ASSETS  27,629   27,312 
Total assets $1,352,120  $1,133,743 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:    
Accounts payable $77,521  $78,994 
Wages and employees' benefits  47,095   48,116 
Other current liabilities  76,694   64,118 
Current portion of long-term debt  18,959   18,082 
Current portion of operating lease liability  16,921    
Total current liabilities  237,190   209,310 
     
OTHER LIABILITIES:    
Long-term debt, less current portion  160,920   104,777 
Operating lease liability, less current portion  55,960    
Deferred income taxes  100,244   86,893 
Claims, insurance and other  40,304   36,899 
Total other liabilities  357,428   228,569 
     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:    
Common stock  26   26 
Additional paid-in capital  257,583   254,738 
Deferred compensation trust  (3,920)  (3,381)
Retained earnings  503,813   444,481 
Total stockholders' equity  757,502   695,864 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,352,120  $1,133,743 


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Quarters and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
     
  Second Quarter Six Months
   2019   2018   2019   2018 
OPERATING REVENUE $464,195  $428,732  $874,779  $821,537 
         
OPERATING EXPENSES:        
Salaries, wages and employees' benefits  237,689   220,406   458,041   431,530 
Purchased transportation  34,154   34,113   62,572   64,029 
Fuel, operating expenses and supplies  85,328   84,745   168,871   163,539 
Operating taxes and licenses  13,529   12,794   26,731   24,944 
Claims and insurance  13,156   9,910   22,686   20,101 
Depreciation and amortization  29,143   25,241   55,925   48,271 
Loss (gain) from property disposals, net  30   (42)  156   (21)
Total operating expenses  413,029   387,167   794,982   752,393 
         
OPERATING INCOME  51,166   41,565   79,797   69,144 
         
NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME):        
Interest expense  1,903   1,454   3,286   2,680 
Other, net  (140)  (142)  (474)  (245)
Nonoperating expenses, net  1,763   1,312   2,812   2,435 
         
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  49,403   40,253   76,985   66,709 
Income tax expense  12,330   9,972   17,653   15,303 
NET INCOME $37,073  $30,281  $59,332  $51,406 
         
Average common shares outstanding - basic  25,958   25,766   25,915   25,732 
Average common shares outstanding - diluted  26,406   26,354   26,373   26,326 
         
Basic earnings per share $1.43  $1.18  $2.29  $2.00 
Diluted earnings per share $1.40  $1.15  $2.25  $1.95 


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  Six Months
   2019   2018 
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net cash provided by operating activities $113,574  $112,118 
Net cash provided by operating activities  113,574   112,118 
     
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:    
Acquisition of property and equipment  (166,434)  (118,573)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment  380   418 
Net cash used in investing activities  (166,054)  (118,155)
     
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:    
Borrowing of revolving credit agreement, net  60,998   7,000 
Proceeds from stock option exercises  2,154   4,165 
Shares withheld for taxes  (3,304)  (1,321)
Other financing activity  (9,059)  (7,338)
Net cash provided by financing activities  50,789   2,506 
     
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  (1,691)  (3,531)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD  2,194   4,720 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $503  $1,189 
     
NON-CASH ITEMS:    
Equipment financed with finance leases $5,058  $22,422 


Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Information
For the Quarters Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
(Unaudited)
                 
        Second Quarter  
  Second Quarter % Amount/Workday %
   2019   2018  Change  2019   2018  Change
Workdays        64   64   
Operating ratio  89.0%   90.3%             
LTL tonnage (1)  1,254   1,278   (1.9)  19.60   19.97   (1.9)
LTL shipments (1)  1,933   1,866   3.6   30.20   29.15   3.6 
LTL revenue/cwt. $18.05  $16.44   9.8           
LTL revenue/shipment $234.33  $225.24   4.0           
LTL pounds/shipment  1,298   1,370   (5.3)          
LTL length of haul (2)  841   837   0.5           
                 
(1) In thousands.                
(2) In miles.                
 
Note: LTL operating statistics exclude transportation and logistics services where pricing is generally not determined by weight. The LTL operating statistics also exclude the adjustment required for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Company's revenue recognition policy.
 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
0
