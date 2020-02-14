Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  SAIC Motor Corporation    600104   CNE000000TY6

SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION

(600104)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China's SAIC Motor Vehicle Sales Fell 35% in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:18am EST

By Martin Mou

SAIC Motor Corp. said on Friday that its vehicle sales in January declined 35% on year to 400,208 units, the latest Chinese car maker to report sharply lower sales for the month.

Its joint-venture with General Motors, which produces Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet cars, sold 125,464 cars last month, down 30% from a year earlier.

Sales at SAIC's JV with Volkswagen AG fell 41% on year to 113,000 units.

Chinese car makers Geely Automobile Holdings, BYD Co. and Great Wall Motor Co. have also reported weaker January vehicle sales.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -0.66% 45.3 End-of-day quote.16.45%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.82% 14.6 End-of-day quote.-4.33%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.56% 35.29 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 0.18% 5.68 End-of-day quote.-1.73%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION -0.32% 21.49 End-of-day quote.-9.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION
03:18aChina's SAIC Motor Vehicle Sales Fell 35% in January
DJ
02/13China auto sales likely plunged 18% in January, coronavirus outbreak takes a ..
RE
02/12Companies feel impact of coronavirus outbreak in China
RE
02/10Carmakers look to resume China output after virus forced closures
RE
02/10VOLKSWAGEN : Postpones Reopening of Chinese Plants -- Update
DJ
02/10GM to restart production in China from Feb. 15
RE
02/10VOLKSWAGEN : Postpones Reopening of Some Chinese Plants
DJ
02/08Volkswagen says restart of some China plants postponed until Feb 17
RE
02/07Foxconn, Chinese firms refit production lines to make masks amid virus outbre..
RE
02/05India guards against virus at car show dominated by Chinese firms
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 817 B
EBIT 2019 40 804 M
Net income 2019 26 845 M
Finance 2019 52 526 M
Yield 2019 4,91%
P/E ratio 2019 9,28x
P/E ratio 2020 8,00x
EV / Sales2019 0,24x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 252 B
Chart SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SAIC Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 26,88  CNY
Last Close Price 21,56  CNY
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Xin Chen President, GM, Director & Deputy Party Secretary
Hong Chen Chairman
Baiping Bian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Wei Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Xin Ping Cao Head-Commercial Vehicle Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-9.60%36 107
FERRARI4.98%32 166
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.54%29 837
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-8.05%21 492
BYD COMPANY LIMITED16.58%20 763
EXOR N.V.6.37%18 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group