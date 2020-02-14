China's SAIC Motor Vehicle Sales Fell 35% in January

By Martin Mou



SAIC Motor Corp. said on Friday that its vehicle sales in January declined 35% on year to 400,208 units, the latest Chinese car maker to report sharply lower sales for the month.

Its joint-venture with General Motors, which produces Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet cars, sold 125,464 cars last month, down 30% from a year earlier.

Sales at SAIC's JV with Volkswagen AG fell 41% on year to 113,000 units.

Chinese car makers Geely Automobile Holdings, BYD Co. and Great Wall Motor Co. have also reported weaker January vehicle sales.

