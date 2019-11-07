Log in
Volkswagen's Shanghai EV plant with SAIC has started trial production: VW CEO

11/07/2019 | 11:07pm EST
A new logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is unveiled at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg

Trial production has started at Volkswagen AG and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd's $2.5 billion electric vehicle (EV) factory in Shanghai, VW's chief executive said on Friday, the latest development in the race to sell EVs in China.

"The move goes in line with Volkswagen's (electric) e-mobility initiative," Herbert Diess told reporters during a tour of the factory.

The announcement comes two weeks after U.S. EV maker Tesla Inc also said it had started trial production at its factory in China, where it aims to produce 500,000 cars a year when construction is completed.

Established automakers and startups alike are aggressively targeting China, the world's largest new energy vehicle (NEV) market, where NEV sales jumped 61.7% to 1.3 million vehicles in 2018.

Volkswagen is trying to leapfrog peers by readying two Chinese EV factories by next year, Reuters reported last month.

Volkswagen's ID series EVs will be the first to roll off the Shanghai production line, the German automaker said in a statement. The plant will also produce other models such as from VW's premium Audi AG brand, the joint-venture partners said.

Diess also said Volkswagen plans to make 22 million electric vehicles by 2028, half of them in China. In July, Diess said that by 2035, half of Volkswagen's annual sales in China will be NEVs.

By Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.49% 816 Delayed Quote.4.86%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION 1.60% 24.1 End-of-day quote.-10.80%
TESLA INC. 2.74% 335.54 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.55% 184.24 Delayed Quote.29.33%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 824 B
EBIT 2019 43 329 M
Net income 2019 29 015 M
Finance 2019 65 516 M
Yield 2019 4,51%
P/E ratio 2019 9,51x
P/E ratio 2020 8,30x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 277 B
Chart SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SAIC Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 27,56  CNY
Last Close Price 23,72  CNY
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Xin Chen President, GM, Director & Deputy Party Secretary
Hong Chen Chairman
Baiping Bian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Wei Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Xin Ping Cao Head-Commercial Vehicle Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.80%39 598
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-1.02%31 122
FERRARI66.37%30 697
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES13.94%25 092
EXOR N.V.49.39%17 963
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-23.32%15 924
