SAIC Motor Corporation Limited    600104

SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED

(600104)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

SAIC Motor : 2019 Net Profit Slumped 29% on Lower Sales

04/13/2020 | 08:52pm EDT

By Martin Mou

SAIC Motor Corp. reported a 29% fall in its net profit in 2019, on lower car sales amid a downturn in China's auto sector.

Net profit was 25.60 billion yuan ($3.63 billion), while revenue declined 6.5% to CNY843.32 billion, the Shanghai-based company said late Monday.

SAIC Motor sold 6.2 million units of cars in 2019, down 12% from a year earlier, it said.

The Chinese car maker has set a sales target of 6.0 million units for this year, and expects full-year revenue to come in at CNY780.0 billion.

SAIC Motor, which operates a joint venture with Volkswagen AG in China, said its car sales plunged 56% to 679,028 units in the first quarter of this year.

Sales at Chinese car makers have fallen sharply since the start of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 813 B
EBIT 2019 40 277 M
Net income 2019 25 685 M
Finance 2019 38 885 M
Yield 2019 5,30%
P/E ratio 2019 8,37x
P/E ratio 2020 7,66x
EV / Sales2019 0,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,23x
Capitalization 218 B
Chart SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SAIC Motor Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 26,30  CNY
Last Close Price 18,68  CNY
Spread / Highest target 87,4%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Xin Chen President, GM, Director & Deputy Party Secretary
Hong Chen Chairman
Bai Ping Bian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Wei Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Xin Ping Cao Head-Commercial Vehicle Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-2.31%31 425
FERRARI N.V.-5.13%29 013
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD9.73%21 166
BYD COMPANY LIMITED0.87%18 846
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.0.90%13 084
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-43.32%12 839
