SAIC Motor : 2019 Net Profit Slumped 29% on Lower Sales

By Martin Mou



SAIC Motor Corp. reported a 29% fall in its net profit in 2019, on lower car sales amid a downturn in China's auto sector.

Net profit was 25.60 billion yuan ($3.63 billion), while revenue declined 6.5% to CNY843.32 billion, the Shanghai-based company said late Monday.

SAIC Motor sold 6.2 million units of cars in 2019, down 12% from a year earlier, it said.

The Chinese car maker has set a sales target of 6.0 million units for this year, and expects full-year revenue to come in at CNY780.0 billion.

SAIC Motor, which operates a joint venture with Volkswagen AG in China, said its car sales plunged 56% to 679,028 units in the first quarter of this year.

Sales at Chinese car makers have fallen sharply since the start of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

