SAIC Motor Corporation Limited    600104

SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED

(600104)
SAIC Motor : China's SAIC Motor Sales Plummeted Amid Virus Epidemic

03/06/2020 | 04:23am EST

By Martin Mou

SAIC Motor Corp.'s vehicle sales slid sharply at the start of the year, reflecting the profound damage the coronavirus has been inflicting on the country's auto industry.

The Shanghai-based carmaker said overall vehicle sales plunged 87% to 47,365 units in February from 362,945 units in the same month a year earlier. The drop was 54% for the first two months of the year, as the virus spread nationwide in late January.

Sales at its joint ventures also fell sharply. February sales at SAIC's venture with Volkswagen AG declined to 10,000 units, less than one-tenth of the 111,017 units sold in same month last year.

SAIC's joint venture with General Motors, which produces Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet cars, sold 7,612 cars last month, a dramatic fall from 97,177 cars a year earlier.

SAIC is the first major Chinese car maker to report sales data for last month, when business activity in China was virtually paralyzed by the epidemic. Chinese property developers have also reported sharp declines in their February contracted sales.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -4.54% 30.1 Delayed Quote.-17.76%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED -2.92% 22.92 End-of-day quote.-1.01%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 816 B
EBIT 2019 40 804 M
Net income 2019 26 596 M
Finance 2019 52 526 M
Yield 2019 4,26%
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,09x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 276 B
