SAIC Motor : China's SAIC Motor Sales Plummeted Amid Virus Epidemic

By Martin Mou



SAIC Motor Corp.'s vehicle sales slid sharply at the start of the year, reflecting the profound damage the coronavirus has been inflicting on the country's auto industry.

The Shanghai-based carmaker said overall vehicle sales plunged 87% to 47,365 units in February from 362,945 units in the same month a year earlier. The drop was 54% for the first two months of the year, as the virus spread nationwide in late January.

Sales at its joint ventures also fell sharply. February sales at SAIC's venture with Volkswagen AG declined to 10,000 units, less than one-tenth of the 111,017 units sold in same month last year.

SAIC's joint venture with General Motors, which produces Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet cars, sold 7,612 cars last month, a dramatic fall from 97,177 cars a year earlier.

SAIC is the first major Chinese car maker to report sales data for last month, when business activity in China was virtually paralyzed by the epidemic. Chinese property developers have also reported sharp declines in their February contracted sales.

