SAIC Motor Corporation Limited    600104   CNE000000TY6

SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED

(600104)
  Report
Summary 
News Summary

SAIC Motor Plans Share Buyback for Equity-Incentive Plan

07/03/2020 | 05:26am EDT

By Martin Mou

SAIC Motor Corp. is planning to buy back shares at a considerable premium for an equity-incentive plan, the Chinese car maker said Friday.

SAIC, the largest car maker in China by sales, said it plans to repurchase 58.4 million to 116.8 million shares at a maximum price of 25.97 yuan each.

The price represents a 150% premium to its average share price over the last 30 sessions, the company said.

SAIC, a joint-venture partner for Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co. in China, said it plans to spend its own capital of no more than 3.03 billion yuan ($428.8 million) on the buyback plan.

The company may execute the plan within the next six months, it said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.12% 25.24 Delayed Quote.-31.04%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED 3.54% 17.86 End-of-day quote.-25.12%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.01% 7.0657 Delayed Quote.1.52%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.03% 137.12 Delayed Quote.-22.15%
Financials
Sales 2020 763 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2020 22 401 M 3 172 M 3 172 M
Net cash 2020 43 439 M 6 151 M 6 151 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,40x
Yield 2020 4,20%
Capitalization 209 B 29 533 M 29 547 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 216 360
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SAIC Motor Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 23,75 CNY
Last Close Price 17,86 CNY
Spread / Highest target 96,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Xin Chen President, GM, Director & Deputy Party Secretary
Hong Chen Chairman
Bai Ping Bian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Wei Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Xin Ping Cao Head-Commercial Vehicle Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-25.12%29 533
FERRARI N.V.4.00%31 806
BYD COMPANY LIMITED53.93%25 572
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-19.27%24 026
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-31.79%15 866
EXOR N.V.-25.74%13 358
