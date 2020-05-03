SAIC Motor : Retail Sales Rose in April

By Martin Mou



SAIC Motor Corp. said its monthly retail sales grew 0.5% in April, the first such growth since the start of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

Retail vehicle sales grew to 433,000 units from a year earlier. This included a 1.3% increase in domestic sales to 413,000 units, the Chinese car maker said over the weekend.

SAIC's first-quarter net profit slumped 86% as sales collapsed during the coronavirus lockdowns. The company, which operates a joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen AG in China, sold 679,028 vehicles in the quarter, down 56% from a year earlier.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com