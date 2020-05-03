Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  SAIC Motor Corporation Limited    600104   CNE000000TY6

SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED

(600104)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 04/30
18.9 CNY   +4.48%
10:35pSAIC MOTOR : Retail Sales Rose in April
DJ
11:39aVOLKSWAGEN : GM and SAIC's China sales rebound in April as market recovers
RE
04/29SAIC MOTOR : Profit Slumps as Virus Slashes Sales
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SAIC Motor : Retail Sales Rose in April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 10:35pm EDT

By Martin Mou

SAIC Motor Corp. said its monthly retail sales grew 0.5% in April, the first such growth since the start of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

Retail vehicle sales grew to 433,000 units from a year earlier. This included a 1.3% increase in domestic sales to 413,000 units, the Chinese car maker said over the weekend.

SAIC's first-quarter net profit slumped 86% as sales collapsed during the coronavirus lockdowns. The company, which operates a joint venture with Germany's Volkswagen AG in China, sold 679,028 vehicles in the quarter, down 56% from a year earlier.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIM
10:35pSAIC MOTOR : Retail Sales Rose in April
DJ
11:39aVOLKSWAGEN : GM and SAIC's China sales rebound in April as market recovers
RE
04/29SAIC MOTOR : Profit Slumps as Virus Slashes Sales
DJ
04/27SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
04/25EXCLUSIVE : India plans to fast track Chinese investments after policy change - ..
RE
04/23Chinese investors flummoxed by India's new foreign investment rules
RE
04/20EXCLUSIVE : India foreign investment rules aimed at China to include Hong Kong -..
RE
04/20EXCLUSIVE : India foreign investment rules aimed at China to include Hong Kong -..
RE
04/18GREAT WALL MOTOR : India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, seen aim..
RE
04/13SAIC MOTOR : 2019 Net Profit Slumped 29% on Lower Sales
DJ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 790 B
EBIT 2020 32 054 M
Net income 2020 23 570 M
Finance 2020 48 162 M
Yield 2020 3,60%
P/E ratio 2020 9,17x
P/E ratio 2021 7,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 221 B
Chart SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SAIC Motor Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 24,00  CNY
Last Close Price 18,90  CNY
Spread / Highest target 85,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Xin Chen President, GM, Director & Deputy Party Secretary
Hong Chen Chairman
Bai Ping Bian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Wei Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Xin Ping Cao Head-Commercial Vehicle Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED2.49%31 272
FERRARI N.V.-10.00%27 526
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD4.62%21 356
BYD COMPANY LIMITED5.40%21 156
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-39.25%13 830
EXOR N.V.-27.78%12 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group