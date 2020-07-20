Log in
SAIC Motor Corporation Limited    600104

SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED

(600104)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 07/17
18.56 CNY   +0.38%
01:09aSAIC Motor Terminates Deal to Acquire Stake in CAR Inc.
DJ
07/17Volkswagen expects single-digit sales decline in China this year
RE
07/17Volkswagen expects single-digit sales decline in China this year
RE
SAIC Motor Terminates Deal to Acquire Stake in CAR Inc.

07/20/2020 | 01:09am EDT

By Martin Mou

SAIC Motor Corp. has terminated an agreement to acquire a stake in troubled car-rental company CAR Inc.

SAIC Motor HK Investment, a wholly-owned unit of SAIC, decided to end the deal after disagreements emerged in negotiations over the transfer of equity, the Chinese car maker said on Monday.

SAIC HK and two substantial shareholders of CAR, China's largest car-rental company, had signed a preliminary deal in which SAIC HK agreed to take a 28.92% stake in CAR for about 1.90 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$245.0 million).

Hong Kong-listed CAR shares have fallen sharply this year amid troubles at Luckin Coffee Inc., a cafe operator chaired by CAR's former chairman Lu Zhengyao. The former chairman resigned from his position at CAR last month. Luckin Coffee had disclosed in April that employees fabricated much of its 2019 sales figures.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAR INC. 21.74% 3.08 End-of-day quote.-42.11%
LUCKIN COFFEE INC. -9.76% 2.68 Delayed Quote.-93.19%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED 0.38% 18.56 End-of-day quote.-22.18%
Financials
Sales 2020 763 B 109 B 109 B
Net income 2020 22 199 M 3 171 M 3 171 M
Net cash 2020 43 439 M 6 206 M 6 206 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,85x
Yield 2020 4,06%
Capitalization 217 B 31 013 M 30 979 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 216 360
Free-Float 22,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Xiaoqiu Wang President & Director
Hong Chen Chairman
Bai Ping Bian Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Wei Chief Financial Officer & Board Secretary
Xin Ping Cao Head-Commercial Vehicle Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-22.18%31 013
FERRARI N.V.7.26%32 804
BYD COMPANY LIMITED77.61%29 300
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-19.67%23 859
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-30.56%16 421
EXOR N.V.-26.66%13 410
