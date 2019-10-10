Log in
Identity & Access Management: The Cornerstone of Enterprise Security

10/10/2019 | 11:46am EDT

Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a sub-discipline within the identity governance framework. PAM can be implemented and operate on its own or be integrated into an organization's Identity & Access Management (IAM) policy and processes.

Organizations may choose to start with either an IAM or PAM implementation in order to meet their objectives, however unifying both should be their ultimate goal as they mature through the IAM lifecycle. In fairness, many organizations will never mature to this point, but the goal should always remain to streamline the identity and security process.

To that end, IAM plays a critical role in an organization's IT security strategy. As organizations grow, so do the number of applications, servers, and databases used. Access to the organization's resources is typically managed through IAM solutions, which offer capabilities like single sign-on, provisioning, user management, access control, and governance.

But securing an organization's sensitive data and applications requires a deeper understanding of privileges. Privileged users (administrator and root accounts) can leave an organization exposed if activity of their usage is not monitored Identity & Access Management: The Cornerstone of Enterprise Security and documented properly. Identity and access management solutions help IT teams answer: 'Who has access to what?' But, to achieve complete user visibility, PAM solutions address the remaining questions: 'Is that access appropriate?' and 'Is that access being used appropriately?' That is, PAM solutions provide greater visibility and deeper auditing of actual behavior based on the monitoring of privileged account sessions.

The resources under PAM management can include anything from an operating system to applications, databases, network devices, scripts, DevOps, IoT, cloud resources, and so on. The implementation of PAM is performed using dedicated solutions, policies, and procedures that focus on managing privileges and all the locations where they may be present. IAM solutions interface with PAM by managing and certifying the identities associated with privileged accounts and credentials.

PAM solutions provide organizations the secure privileged access tools needed to protect all assets regardless, but typically focus on the critical resources containing the most sensitive information and infrastructure and the removal of privileges from all endpoints regardless of server or workstation. This allows an end to end management strategy from joiner, mover, and leaver to the individual privileges assigned and what the account did with those privileges based on actual usage.

Read this article and more in the Identity Insider magazine!

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 280 M
EBIT 2019 18,4 M
Net income 2019 -16,7 M
Finance 2019 107 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -106x
P/E ratio 2020 -180x
EV / Sales2019 5,72x
EV / Sales2020 4,78x
Capitalization 1 708 M
Technical analysis trends SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 25,50  $
Last Close Price 19,16  $
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,38%
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. McClain Chief Executive Officer & Director
WILLIAM G. Bock Chairman
J. Cameron McMartin Chief Operating Officer
Jason Ream Chief Financial Officer
Darran Rolls Chief Technology & Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-18.43%1 708
ORACLE CORPORATION20.78%178 996
INTUIT34.11%68 659
SERVICENOW, INC.47.16%49 119
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.51.27%21 277
RINGCENTRAL, INC.111.18%14 445
