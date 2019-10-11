SailPoint Technologies : Six Times Over, SailPoint Leads

Log in
10/11/2019 | 01:36pm EDT

Leading with integrity is not something we take lightly at SailPoint. It colors every facet of our business. From the care we take in addressing our customers' identity needs, to the investment we make in continually innovating well ahead of the market, to the approach we take in constantly refining our platform, we pay attention to every detail and deliver on the promises we make to our customers and the industry. So, when we received the news that SailPoint leads the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) for the sixth time, we remain humbled, but also beyond pleased by the validation.

This years' report underscores our view of the market very clearly - identity today looks nothing like it did even just a couple of years ago. It has evolved not only to keep pace with the digital transformation happening across organizations of all sizes today, but our approach to identity has always been a step ahead. A few examples:

  • We saw the gaping hole that organizations had, lacking any visibility into how their users were accessing incredibly sensitive data stored in files and addressed it with File Access Manager, effectively extending identity to include governing access to files.
  • We saw the shift towards using software bots in place of humans to automate certain tasks, speeding efficiency, but also introducing more risk. With that, we provided our customers with the ability to govern both human and non-human users and their access to sensitive data and applications.
  • And, with the tremendous amount of identity data that exists today, we knew that humans could no longer keep pace, slowing down identity teams instead of speeding them up and making them as effective as they ought to be with their identity programs. We introduced SailPoint Predictive Identity, our vision and AI-driven approach that helps to drive a more accessible identity program, one that is more predictive, autonomous and adaptive.

These are just a few examples of how we are constantly evaluating, addressing and reshaping identity governance every single day. This industry validation is a testament to our fierce commitment to identity and ultimately, the success of our customers and partners.

I am incredibly proud of this team and the consistent focus we've had on building and evolving a world-class identity governance platform that exceeds the needs of our customers every step of the way. I am equally grateful for the support our customers and partners alike have shown us through the years, both in the Gartner evaluation process itself, but also in how they provide valuable insight to us directly as we develop new solutions to meet their ever-changing needs.

To read the full report, including Gartner's view on SailPoint and our solutions, please visit https://www.sailpoint.com/gartner.

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 17:35:01 UTC
