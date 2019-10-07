Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.    SAIL

SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

(SAIL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SailPoint Technologies : St. James's Place Delivers Heightened Security with Identity Governance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

St. James's Place (SJP) is a UK-based wealth management company listed on the London Stock Exchange (STJ). SJP specializes in delivering face-to-face, personalized wealth management advice through its expert advisory arm, the Partnership.

This 28-year-old financial services company is no stranger to the regulatory pressure that the industry faces. After manually managing identities for this growing public company, the IT organization saw the need for an automated identity program. 'Regulatory compliance pressure fueled our search for a better way to manage identities in the organization, but we also knew the cost savings and employee experience upside possible from a governance-based identity approach,' Tari Dogra, Head of Division - IT Service Management, St James's Place.

Demonstrating a Compliant Business

Tari and his team partnered with SailPoint in late 2016 and made automating their certification program their number one priority. 'Our Partnership community is responsible for generating business for SJP and includes our highest-risk access owners accessing financial services and client data. SJP is regulated under the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) which asked us to have sufficient controls in place to manage access by third parties which our Partnership division falls under,' Tari shared. Previously this group of users was managed directly by the Partnership Support Staff team, and IT had zero oversight into a user's access at any stage of their employment. When it came to certification campaigns, verifying access was constant chase with partners and they never achieved 100% completion on their campaigns.

By automating this process with SailPoint, SJP now has a scalable, repeatable model for each certification campaign and are meeting requirements set by the FCA. 'Our automated certification campaigns now take one month to complete - a process that previously took one year,' Tari reflected. 'After our last certification campaign, 640 accounts were deleted, and 380 accounts had access revoked. This is exactly the kind of visibility we were hoping for. Not only is it reducing risk, but also driving down costs associated with maintaining access no longer needed.'

This improved certification process has been expanded to employees of various critical applications and data areas on their systems, as well as contractors. Access for data areas is reviewed monthly by the data owner to ensure appropriate access.

What You Need, When You Need It

Tari and the team then turned their focus to building an automated joiner, mover, leaver process for the entire company with SailPoint. 'Our goal was to speed the access process up by automating it and minimizing the manual account creation, processing and granting additional access for accounts while implementing a least privileged access policy company-wide,' Tari shared.

They worked with HR to evaluate the data in their HR system, ensuring it was maintained and cleaned before feeding the data into SailPoint. A major player in the program, HR has ownership of the data, and is responsible for ensuring it will be kept up to date.

They started with the leavers process, terminating employees promptly when they departed SJP. Now, when the HR system notifies SailPoint that a user is the leaving, the leaver is then processed by removing entitlements and inclusion in distribution lists and disables the account on the date of termination. 30 days later, the account is deleted.

'Now that this process is automated, we are no longer dependent on the human factor and the risk of lingering access is mitigated. Prior to SailPoint, some accounts were still active well after 30 days following termination. Automation has also kept license costs under control,' Tari reflected.

The joiner process has also been established which contributes to SJP's mission to enable a more efficient workforce. Employees are now able to access systems deemed necessary by job role on day one of employment. This will then be extended to employees who move job roles in the organisation, removing access that is no longer needed and granting application access for the new role. 'We are thrilled with the success we have had thus far from our partnership with SailPoint. We look forward to continuing to innovate our identity program,' Tari concluded.

Disclaimer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 18:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOL
02:07pSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : St. James's Place Delivers Heightened Security with Ide..
PU
09/25SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
09/20SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
09/20SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Pricing of Upsized $350 Million Convertible S..
BU
09/18SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
09/18SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Proposed Private Offering of $300 Million of ..
BU
09/05SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
09/03SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
09/03SAILPOINT : Names Matt Mills as Chief Revenue Officer
BU
08/28SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at Citi Global Technology Conference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 280 M
EBIT 2019 18,4 M
Net income 2019 -16,7 M
Finance 2019 107 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -104x
P/E ratio 2020 -176x
EV / Sales2019 5,58x
EV / Sales2020 4,67x
Capitalization 1 670 M
Chart SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 25,50  $
Last Close Price 18,74  $
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. McClain Chief Executive Officer & Director
WILLIAM G. Bock Chairman
J. Cameron McMartin Chief Operating Officer
Jason Ream Chief Financial Officer
Darran Rolls Chief Technology & Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.-20.22%1 666
ORACLE CORPORATION22.13%180 637
INTUIT35.68%69 164
SERVICENOW, INC.49.67%47 587
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.52.59%21 180
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.75.00%12 077
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group