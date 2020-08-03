SailPoint Technologies : to host Navigate Virtual 2020 on August 27

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity management, today announced the details of its eighth annual identity conference, Navigate Virtual 2020, which will take place on August 27. SailPoint is welcoming all identity management skill levels from identity practitioners and evangelists to identity newcomers to learn why identity is ‘business essential’ in the ever-changing work landscape. Thousands of IT professionals, industry experts, partners, and evangelists will explore new identity innovations on the horizon plus the fundamentals needed to weave identity into the fabric of today’s digital business.

Registration is now open for Navigate Virtual 2020. Sign up here for this free event and be on the list to receive reminders and updates leading up to August 27. Registration also allows for on-demand access that will be available 24/7 after the live event.

"Our goal with Navigate Virtual is to be the identity conference, providing an identity forum to host important conversations among identity practitioners and newcomers alike. The pandemic forced enterprises to shift to a virtual workforce this year quickly and became the most compelling real-world example for why identity management is so foundational to businesses across the globe today," said Juliette Rizkallah, Chief Marketing Officer, SailPoint. "We hope that each attendee comes away from Navigate Virtual with a clear picture of how identity can speed their organization forward, securely, efficiently, and autonomously. We will also show how SailPoint Predictive Identity is the next-generation of identity that enterprises require to secure today's digital workforce. We look forward to helping each attendee understand how to manage their new permanent reality, with identity governance as the foundation of it all."

The agenda includes more than 100 hours of content across talk tracks, including: Starting Your identity Journey; Identity As Business Essential; SailPoint Predictive Identity; and Platform Technical Sessions and Demos. Customer-lead sessions will air in an engaging Q&A format.

Navigate Virtual keynote speakers include:

Mark McClain, SailPoint CEO and co-founder, Identity Governance is a Business Essential ;

; Grady Summers, SailPoint Executive Vice President of Technology and Solutions, Human-Centric Security for a Digital World ; and

; and Lori Robinson, SailPoint Senior Director of Product and Market Strategy, Fighting Sharks with Julia Child.

Navigate Virtual will offer a live chat with SailPoint product experts on the day of the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions ranging from business to technical and learn how to address specific use cases – including application integrations including Zoom and Slack, plus partner integrations, including Microsoft. The event will also include the announcement of the annual SailPoint Customer Award winners.

Navigate Virtual’s keynotes, and sessions will also have a live chat feature on August 27. To accommodate SailPoint’s global community, the programming will include on-demand sessions with access for up to 90 days.

For those planning to follow the event on Twitter, the official hashtag is #SPNav20.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, the leader in identity management, delivers an innovative approach to securing access across the enterprise with the SailPoint Predictive Identity™ platform. With SailPoint, enterprises can ensure that everyone and everything has the exact access they need, exactly when they need it, intuitively and automatically. Powered by patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, the SailPoint Predictive Identity™ platform is designed to securely accelerate the business while delivering adaptive security, continuous compliance, and improved business efficiency. As an identity pioneer and market leader serving some of the world's most prominent global companies, SailPoint consistently pushes the industry to rethink identity to the benefit of their customers' dynamic business needs.

