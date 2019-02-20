SailPoint : to Reschedule Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call Due to Accelerated Implementation of ASC 606

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) (“SailPoint” or the “Company”), the leader in enterprise identity governance, today announced that it will reschedule its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings conference call in order to allow additional time to complete its Annual Report on Form 10-K (“2018 Form 10-K”). SailPoint currently expects to file the 2018 Form 10-K within 15 calendar days of the March 1, 2019 deadline. A separate press release announcing details for the fourth quarter 2018 earnings call will be issued at the appropriate time.

The delay is necessary to allow the completion of additional procedures resulting from the Company ceasing to be an “emerging growth company” and qualifying as a large accelerated filer on December 31, 2018. As we previously disclosed, the loss of emerging growth company status based on our market capitalization on June 29, 2018, required the accelerated implementation of the standards, rules and regulations that apply to large accelerated filers and moved up the 2018 Form 10-K filing deadline to March 1, 2019 from April 1, 2019.

Specifically, because the Company lost its emerging growth company status, it is required to implement Accounting Standard Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (“ASC 606”) for the year ended December 31, 2018 instead of December 31, 2019, while having to report its results through the third quarter of 2018 on the prior revenue recognition standard, ASC 605, Revenue Recognition. In addition, the Company is required to include in the 2018 Form 10-K an attestation to the effectiveness of the Company’s internal controls required by Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Had the Company remained an emerging growth company, the auditor attestation would not have been required until the filing of SailPoint’s Annual Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Of note, the Company delivered solid performance in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company expects to exceed the high end of its previously issued revenue and non-GAAP profit guidance if financial results were reported on an ASC 605 basis, the standard on which its fourth quarter guidance, established on November 7, 2018, was based. While the Company will not be in position to provide its GAAP results (ASC 606) until the additional procedures are complete, it currently expects its GAAP results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 to be equivalent to or exceed those that would have been reported on an ASC 605 basis.

