SailPoint : to Reschedule Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call Due to Accelerated Implementation of ASC 606

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) (“SailPoint” or the
“Company”), the leader in enterprise identity governance, today
announced that it will reschedule its fourth quarter and full year 2018
earnings conference call in order to allow additional time to complete
its Annual Report on Form 10-K (“2018 Form 10-K”). SailPoint currently
expects to file the 2018 Form 10-K within 15 calendar days of the March
1, 2019 deadline. A separate press release announcing details for the
fourth quarter 2018 earnings call will be issued at the appropriate time.
The delay is necessary to allow the completion of additional procedures
resulting from the Company ceasing to be an “emerging growth company”
and qualifying as a large accelerated filer on December 31, 2018. As we
previously disclosed, the loss of emerging growth company status based
on our market capitalization on June 29, 2018, required the accelerated
implementation of the standards, rules and regulations that apply to
large accelerated filers and moved up the 2018 Form 10-K filing deadline
to March 1, 2019 from April 1, 2019.
Specifically, because the Company lost its emerging growth company
status, it is required to implement Accounting Standard Update
No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (“ASC 606”) for the
year ended December 31, 2018 instead of December 31, 2019, while having
to report its results through the third quarter of 2018 on the prior
revenue recognition standard, ASC 605, Revenue Recognition. In addition,
the Company is required to include in the 2018 Form 10-K an attestation
to the effectiveness of the Company’s internal controls required by
Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. Had the Company remained an
emerging growth company, the auditor attestation would not have been
required until the filing of SailPoint’s Annual Report for the fiscal
year ending December 31, 2022.
Of note, the Company delivered solid performance in the fourth quarter
of 2018. The Company expects to exceed the high end of its previously
issued revenue and non-GAAP profit guidance if financial results were
reported on an ASC 605 basis, the standard on which its fourth quarter
guidance, established on November 7, 2018, was based. While the Company
will not be in position to provide its GAAP results (ASC 606) until the
additional procedures are complete, it currently expects its GAAP
results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 to be equivalent to or
exceed those that would have been reported on an ASC 605 basis.
