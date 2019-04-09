Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc    SAIL

SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC

(SAIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sailpoint Technologies : Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 08:01am EDT

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, will report its first quarter 2019 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

SailPoint will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 877-407-0792 or 201-689-8263. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on SailPoint’s website at https://investors.sailpoint.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until midnight on May 22, 2019. The replay dial-in number will be 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671, using the replay pin number: 13689391. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https://investors.sailpoint.com.

SailPoint: The Power of Identity™

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity governance, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint’s open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint’s customers are among the world’s largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 8 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 9 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 13 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.

More information on SailPoint is available at: www.sailpoint.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOL
08:01aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
BU
06:08aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : BeyondTrust integrates with SailPoint Identity Governan..
AQ
04/04SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Regatta Solutions Group Adds SailPoint Founder Kevin Cu..
AQ
04/03SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
04/03SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : BeyondTrust Integrates with SailPoint Identity Governan..
AQ
03/28SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
03/28SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Tracey Newell Has Joined Its Board of Directo..
BU
03/18SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
03/17SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Gulf IT Distribution spotlights “partner-focused ..
AQ
03/15SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 297 M
EBIT 2019 30,4 M
Net income 2019 -3,57 M
Finance 2019 118 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 1 858,00
EV / Sales 2019 7,91x
EV / Sales 2020 6,49x
Capitalization 2 467 M
Chart SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 33,7 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark McClain Chief Executive Officer & Director
WILLIAM G. Bock Chairman
J. Cameron McMartin Chief Financial Officer
Darran Rolls Chief Technology & Information Security Officer
Kevin Hansel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC17.71%2 467
ORACLE CORPORATION19.45%183 596
SAP17.20%140 974
INTUIT32.47%67 799
SERVICENOW INC33.23%42 775
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.33.72%18 547
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About