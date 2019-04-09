Sailpoint Technologies : Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

SailPoint
Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity
governance, will report its first quarter 2019 financial results
after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
SailPoint will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 877-407-0792 or
201-689-8263. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will
be available on SailPoint’s website at https://investors.sailpoint.com.
Following the conference call, a replay will be available until midnight
on May 22, 2019. The replay dial-in number will be 844-512-2921 or
412-317-6671, using the replay pin number: 13689391. An archived webcast
of the call will also be available at https://investors.sailpoint.com.
SailPoint: The Power of Identity™
SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity governance, brings the
Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint’s open
identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets,
scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and
compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader
in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational
efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments.
SailPoint’s customers are among the world’s largest companies in a wide
range of industries, including: 8 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6
healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 9 of the top 15
property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 13
pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.
More information on SailPoint is available at: www.sailpoint.com.
