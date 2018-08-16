Log in
SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC (SAIL)
Sailpoint Technologies : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders

08/16/2018 | 04:31am CEST

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) (“SailPoint” or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 13,750,000 shares of its common stock by selling stockholders of the Company at a public offering price of $28.25 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced 12,500,000 shares. Such selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,062,500 additional shares of SailPoint’s common stock. SailPoint will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered, but will bear the costs associated with the sale of the shares, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on August 20, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Jaffray & Co., Canaccord Genuity LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and BTIG, LLC are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by calling (800) 831-9146; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Ave, 12th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Telephone: 877-547-6340, Email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281-8098, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint’s open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint’s customers are among the world’s largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 7 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 9 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.


© Business Wire 2018
