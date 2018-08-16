Sailpoint Technologies : Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) (“SailPoint”
or the “Company”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public
offering of 13,750,000 shares of its common stock by selling
stockholders of the Company at a public offering price of $28.25 per
share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced 12,500,000
shares. Such selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a
30-day option to purchase up to 2,062,500 additional shares of
SailPoint’s common stock. SailPoint will not receive any proceeds from
the sale of the shares being offered, but will bear the costs associated
with the sale of the shares, excluding underwriting discounts and
commissions. The offering is expected to close on August 20, 2018,
subject to customary closing conditions.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global
Markets Inc., Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as
book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.,
Piper Jaffray & Co., Canaccord Genuity LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and
BTIG, LLC are acting as co-managers.
The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the
final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley &
Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor,
New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus
Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone
at (866) 471-2526 or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155
Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by calling (800)
831-9146; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus
Department, 520 Madison Ave, 12th Floor, New York, New York 10022,
Telephone: 877-547-6340, Email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com;
or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey
Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281-8098, or by telephone at
(877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and
Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to
sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale
of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About SailPoint
SailPoint, a leading provider of enterprise identity governance
solutions, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world.
SailPoint’s open identity platform gives organizations the power to
enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies,
innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry
pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers
security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with
complex IT environments. SailPoint’s customers are among the world’s
largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 7 of the top
15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care
providers, 9 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5
of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal
agencies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005761/en/