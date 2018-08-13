Sailpoint Technologies : Launches Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) (“SailPoint” or the “Company”) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders of the Company. Such selling stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholders but will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as book-running managers for the offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Jaffray & Co., Canaccord Genuity LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and BTIG, LLC are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, 29th Floor, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by calling (800) 831-9146; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Ave, 12th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Telephone: 877-547-6340, Email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281-8098, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

SailPoint, a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint’s open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint’s customers are among the world’s largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 7 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 9 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.

