SAINT GOBAIN : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 35 719 M 40 241 M 40 241 M Net income 2020 1 179 M 1 328 M 1 328 M Net Debt 2020 8 047 M 9 065 M 9 065 M P/E ratio 2020 16,5x Yield 2020 3,73% Capitalization 18 044 M 20 373 M 20 328 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 0,73x Nbr of Employees 170 643 Free-Float 90,9% Chart SAINT-GOBAIN Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Average target price 31,77 € Last Close Price 33,19 € Spread / Highest target 30,5% Spread / Average Target -4,29% Spread / Lowest Target -50,6% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Laurent Guillot Chief Operating Officer Benoît Bazin Chief Operating Officer Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SAINT-GOBAIN -9.07% 20 373 ASSA ABLOY -7.99% 24 288 MASCO CORPORATION 0.67% 12 742 FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. -0.89% 8 933 AGC INC. -10.81% 7 149 TOTO LTD. -2.05% 7 086