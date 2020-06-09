Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Saint-Gobain    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/09 04:04:57 am
32.345 EUR   -2.55%
03:39aSAINT GOBAIN : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/08SAINT GOBAIN : UBS remains Neutral
MD
06/05SAINT GOBAIN : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SAINT GOBAIN : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 03:39am EDT

In a research note published by Elodie Rall, JP Morgan advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAINT-GOBAIN
03:39aSAINT GOBAIN : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/08SAINT GOBAIN : UBS remains Neutral
MD
06/05SAINT GOBAIN : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/05SAINT GOBAIN : UBS remains Neutral
MD
06/03VALMIERAS STIKLA SKIEDRA : fiberglass company sells its US plant to Saint-Gobain
AQ
06/02SAINT GOBAIN : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan
MD
05/29BYRNA TECHNOLOGIES : Pierre f. lapeyre, jr. files early warning report regarding..
AQ
05/28SAINT GOBAIN : Kepler Chevreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/27SAINT GOBAIN : to dispose of its shareholding in Sika
AQ
05/27SAINT GOBAIN : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 35 719 M 40 241 M 40 241 M
Net income 2020 1 179 M 1 328 M 1 328 M
Net Debt 2020 8 047 M 9 065 M 9 065 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Yield 2020 3,73%
Capitalization 18 044 M 20 373 M 20 328 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 170 643
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 31,77 €
Last Close Price 33,19 €
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Guillot Chief Operating Officer
Benoît Bazin Chief Operating Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN-9.07%20 373
ASSA ABLOY-7.99%24 288
MASCO CORPORATION0.67%12 742
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-0.89%8 933
AGC INC.-10.81%7 149
TOTO LTD.-2.05%7 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group