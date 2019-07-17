Saint Gobain : Appointment within the Saint-Gobain Group

July 17, 2019

APPOINTMENT WITHIN THE SAINT-GOBAIN GROUP

Maud Thuaudet joins Saint-Gobain and is appointed Vice-President, Corporate Strategy for the Group as of September 3rd 2019. She replaces Julie Bonamy who is appointed CEO Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. She will report to Sreedhar N., Saint-Gobain's Chief Financial Officer, and will be a member of the Group's Executive Committee.

Maud Thuaudet is currently Telecommunications Program Director at Thales Alenia Space, within the Thales Group where she started her career in 2006. She was Project Manager for Thales International in India, Bid manager, then Business Development Manager for Thales Air System, before being appointed Merger and Acquisitions Manager for Thales Alenia Space. Maud Thuaudet is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and a member of the Corps des Ponts et Chaussées. She also holds an MBA from

INSEAD.

