Saint Gobain : Appointment within the Saint-Gobain Group

07/17/2019 | 02:37am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

July 17, 2019

APPOINTMENT WITHIN THE SAINT-GOBAIN GROUP

Maud Thuaudet joins Saint-Gobain and is appointed Vice-President, Corporate Strategy for the Group as of September 3rd 2019. She replaces Julie Bonamy who is appointed CEO Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. She will report to Sreedhar N., Saint-Gobain's Chief Financial Officer, and will be a member of the Group's Executive Committee.

Maud Thuaudet is currently Telecommunications Program Director at Thales Alenia Space, within the Thales Group where she started her career in 2006. She was Project Manager for Thales International in India, Bid manager, then Business Development Manager for Thales Air System, before being appointed Merger and Acquisitions Manager for Thales Alenia Space. Maud Thuaudet is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and a member of the Corps des Ponts et Chaussées. She also holds an MBA from

INSEAD.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

€41.8 billion in sales in 2018 Operates in 68 countries More than 180,000 employees

To learn more about Saint-Gobain go to www.saint-gobain.com

and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laurence Pernot: +33 1 47 62 30 10

Patricia Marie: +33 1 47 62 51 37

Susanne Trabitzsch: +33 1 47 62 43 25

SAINT-GOBAIN

Headquarters: Les Miroirs • 18, avenue d'Alsace • 92096 • La Défense Cedex • France • Tel.: +33 1 47 62 30 00

www.saint-gobain.com

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 06:34:08 UTC
