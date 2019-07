By Kim Richters



France's Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (SGO.FR) said Wednesday that it has appointed Maud Thuaudet as vice president for corporate strategy as of Sept. 3.

Ms. Thuaudet will replace Julie Bonamy, who will become chief executive of the construction-materials company's business in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Ms. Thuaudet is currently serving as telecommunications program director at aerospace company Thales Alenia Space.

