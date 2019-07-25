Log in
SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/25 12:43:00 pm
36 EUR   +2.37%
12:45pSAINT GOBAIN : H1-2019 Results
PU
12:39pSaint-Gobain Backs guidance After 1st Half Net Profit Fell
DJ
07/22Investors With $2 Trillion in Assets Urge Cement Makers to Cut Emissions
DJ
Saint-Gobain Backs guidance After 1st Half Net Profit Fell

07/25/2019 | 12:39pm EDT
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN SA End-of-day quote.
SAINT-GOBAIN 0.33% 35.28 Real-time Quote.20.57%
SIKA AG -2.68% 148.8 Delayed Quote.21.99%
07/22Funds managing $2 trillion urge cement makers to act on climate impact
RE
07/18SAINT GOBAIN : enters into exclusive negotiations to sell its civil engineering ..
PU
07/18SAINT GOBAIN : in Talks to Sell French Concrete-Products Distribution Business
DJ
07/17Saint-Gobain Appoints Vice President for Corporate Strategy
DJ
07/17SAINT GOBAIN : Appointment within the Saint-Gobain Group
PU
07/16CRH to exit distribution business in $1.9 billion Blackstone deal
RE
07/01SAINT-GOBAIN : impact of IFRS16 application
PU
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 42 962 M
EBIT 2019 3 315 M
Net income 2019 1 720 M
Debt 2019 9 030 M
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,78x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 19 107 M
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 39,93  €
Last Close Price 35,17  €
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Bazin Chief Operating Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Frédéric Verger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN20.57%21 289
ASSA ABLOY41.89%26 308
MASCO32.01%11 507
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC44.33%7 670
AGC INC11.46%7 664
TOTO LTD18.32%6 830
