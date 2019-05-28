Log in
Saint Gobain : Buys British Insulation-Solutions Company

05/28/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

By Cristina Roca

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (SGO.FR) said Tuesday that it has bought acoustic-and-thermal insulation solutions provider Pritex Ltd.

The French manufacturer said the acquisition will allow the mobility unit of its high-performance solutions division to expand beyond glazing for autos and into solutions for comfort, safety and energy saving in mobility.

"With the development of electric vehicles, the need for differentiated noise control and lightweight solutions is gaining momentum," Saint-Gobain said.

U.K.-based Pritex provides insulation solutions made from polymer-based composite materials meant for the mobility market, and had sales of close to 20 million euros ($22.4 million) in 2018, Saint-Gobain said. Further financial details weren't disclosed.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 43 037 M
EBIT 2019 3 217 M
Net income 2019 1 656 M
Debt 2019 8 346 M
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 10,75
P/E ratio 2020 9,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 18 160 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 40,5 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Bazin Chief Operating Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Frédéric Verger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN13.92%20 312
ASSA ABLOY22.29%21 288
MASCO27.50%10 944
AGC INC10.42%7 701
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY39.43%7 409
TOTO LTD11.13%6 615
