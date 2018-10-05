Log in
SAINT-GOBAIN (SGO)

SAINT-GOBAIN (SGO)
10/05 09:28:30 am
35.823 EUR   -0.75%
News 
News

Saint Gobain : Buys Germany's Kaimann

10/05/2018 | 02:59am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (SGO.FR) has bought German insulation-products manufacturer Kaimann, the French company said Friday.

Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.

The French building-materials producer said that with the deal it "further enhances its range of insulating solutions, reinforcing its presence on the fast-growing segment of technical insulation."

Kaimann had sales of 70 million euros ($80.5 million) in 2017 and employs 320 people, according to Saint-Gobain.

The acquisition is subject to the approval of antitrust authorities.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

