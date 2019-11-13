Log in
SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
02:19aSAINT GOBAIN : Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition -2-
DJ
02:19aCompagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition
DJ
11/12SAINT GOBAIN : to Buy Continental Building Products for $1.4 Billion -- Update
DJ
Saint Gobain : Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition -2-

11/13/2019

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investors are referred to information published by the Company on its web site (www.saint-gobain.com) and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers, including its Annual Report and its Quarterly Reports for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

This communication does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or exchange, any securities.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.78% 6960 Delayed Quote.71.34%
SAINT-GOBAIN 1.59% 38.05 Real-time Quote.30.46%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 42 755 M
EBIT 2019 3 391 M
Net income 2019 1 576 M
Debt 2019 9 368 M
Yield 2019 3,66%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 20 373 M
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Bazin Chief Operating Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Frédéric Verger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN30.46%22 556
ASSA ABLOY43.72%26 352
MASCO CORPORATION57.83%13 173
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC64.20%8 602
AGC INC.20.68%8 107
TOTO LTD.26.59%7 152
