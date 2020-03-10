Saint Gobain : Disposal

PRESS RELEASE

March 10, 2020

SAINT-GOBAIN DIVESTS PART OF ITS GLASS PROCESSING BUSINESS

IN GERMANY

Saint-Gobain has sold part of its glass transformation business Glassolutions in Germany to DIK Deutsche Industriekapital GmbH, a Berlin-based investment firm.

The divestment concerns seven sites: Bremen, Flensburg, Freiburg, Kiel, Murr, Potsdam and Rostock. These sites employ a total of 350 people and delivered sales of €45 million in 2019.

Saint-Gobain Glassolutions will remain present in Germany through its large glass transformation sites for industrial clients in particular, as well as its sites with specific areas of expertise such as in solar glass or curved glass.

This disposal is part of Saint-Gobain's continued portfolio optimization strategy in the context of its new organization to enhance the Group's growth and profitability profile.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

€42.6 billion in sales in 2019

Operates in 68 countries

More than 170,000 employees

