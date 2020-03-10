Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Saint-Gobain    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Saint Gobain : Disposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 03:09am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Disposal
Released 07:06 10-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5700F
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
10 March 2020

PRESS RELEASE

March 10, 2020

SAINT-GOBAIN DIVESTS PART OF ITS GLASS PROCESSING BUSINESS
IN GERMANY

Saint-Gobain has sold part of its glass transformation business Glassolutions in Germany to DIK Deutsche Industriekapital GmbH, a Berlin-based investment firm.

The divestment concerns seven sites: Bremen, Flensburg, Freiburg, Kiel, Murr, Potsdam and Rostock. These sites employ a total of 350 people and delivered sales of €45 million in 2019.

Saint-Gobain Glassolutions will remain present in Germany through its large glass transformation sites for industrial clients in particular, as well as its sites with specific areas of expertise such as in solar glass or curved glass.

This disposal is part of Saint-Gobain's continued portfolio optimization strategy in the context of its new organization to enhance the Group's growth and profitability profile.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

€42.6 billion in sales in 2019

Operates in 68 countries

More than 170,000 employees

For more information about Saint-Gobain

Visit www.saint-gobain.com

and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

Analyst/Investor relations

Press relations

Vivien Dardel

Floriana Michalowska

Christelle Gannage

+33 1 47 62 44 29

+33 1 47 62 35 98

+33 1 47 62 30 93

Laurence Pernot

Patricia Marie

Susanne Trabitzsch

+33 1 47 62 30 10

+33 1 47 62 51 37

+33 1 47 62 43 25


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
DISGZGMFNGZGGZG
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disposal - RNS

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 07:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SAINT-GOBAIN
03:09aSAINT GOBAIN : Disposal
PU
03/09SAINT GOBAIN : Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out between Febru..
PU
03/04SAINT-GOBAIN LAUNCHES ITS SERIOUS GA : Saint-gobain brain
PU
03/03SAINT GOBAIN : turns to wind power in the United States
PU
02/28SAINT GOBAIN : 2019 Results Presentation - PDF
PU
02/27SAINT GOBAIN : Full-Year Results 2019
PU
02/27SAINT-GOBAIN : Slide show results
CO
02/27SAINT-GOBAIN : Annual results
CO
02/24SAINT-GOBAIN : annual earnings release
02/14SAINT GOBAIN : revolutionizes wall lining
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 41 679 M
EBIT 2020 3 442 M
Net income 2020 1 861 M
Debt 2020 10 302 M
Yield 2020 5,02%
P/E ratio 2020 8,09x
P/E ratio 2021 7,54x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,57x
Capitalization 15 555 M
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 40,82  €
Last Close Price 28,70  €
Spread / Highest target 74,2%
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Bazin Chief Operating Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN-21.38%17 781
ASSA ABLOY-5.34%24 626
MASCO CORPORATION-18.65%11 693
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC-7.53%8 457
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-2.49%7 051
AGC INC.-1.14%6 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group