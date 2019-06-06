Saint Gobain : General Shareholders' Meeting held on June 6, 2019

PRESS RELEASE

June 6, 2019

GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 2019

The General Shareholders' Meeting of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was held today in Paris. The shareholders present or represented at the meeting held an aggregate 60.07% of the outstanding shares. All the resolutions were adopted.

The Directors' term of office of Anne-Marie IDRAC, Dominique LEROY, independent directors, Jacques PESTRE, director representing employee shareholders, and Denis RANQUE, was renewed by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

The Board of Directors of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is composed of 14 members (including two employee directors and one director representing employee shareholders). In accordance with the law and the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code, it comprises 41.7% women and 72.7% independent directors.

The General Shareholders' Meeting also approved the payment of a dividend of €1.33 per share (versus €1.30 for financial year 2017), to be wholly paid in cash. The ex-dividend date will be June 10 and the dividend payment will be made as from June 12, 2019.

A webcast of the General Shareholders' Meeting and the results of the vote on each resolution will be available on the Company's website (www.saint-gobain.com) as from June 7, 2019.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

€41.8 billion in sales in 2018 Operates in 67 countries More than 180,000 employees

To learn more about Saint-Gobaingo to www.saint-gobain.com

and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

Analyst/Investor relations Media relations Vivien Dardel +33 1 47 62 44 29 Laurence Pernot +33 1 47 62 30 10 Floriana Michalowska +33 1 47 62 35 98 Patricia Marie +33 1 47 62 51 37 Christelle Gannage +33 1 47 62 30 93 Susanne Trabitzsch +33 1 47 62 43 25

SAINT-GOBAIN

Headquarters: Les Miroirs • 18, avenue d'Alsace • 92096 • La Défense Cedex • France • Tel.: +33 1 47 62 30 00

www.saint-gobain.com