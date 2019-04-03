Saint-Gobain Rises on Speculation Over Subsidiary Sale

Financials (€) Sales 2019 42 802 M EBIT 2019 3 199 M Net income 2019 1 661 M Debt 2019 7 726 M Yield 2019 4,21% P/E ratio 2019 10,46 P/E ratio 2020 9,71 EV / Sales 2019 0,61x EV / Sales 2020 0,58x Capitalization 18 330 M Chart SAINT-GOBAIN Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Average target price 41,1 € Spread / Average Target 22% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Benoît Bazin Chief Operating Officer Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development Frédéric Verger Chief Information Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SAINT-GOBAIN 14.98% 19 809 ASSA ABLOY 24.88% 22 773 MASCO 35.36% 11 577 AGC INC 18.01% 7 958 TOTO LTD 27.82% 7 493 FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY 25.19% 6 707