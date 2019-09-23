Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Saint-Gobain    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Saint-Gobain Targets Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 12:40pm EDT
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA 0.04% 7170 Delayed Quote.22.03%
DANONE 0.07% 80.5 Real-time Quote.30.78%
NESTLÉ S.A. 0.81% 107.12 Delayed Quote.33.16%
SAINT-GOBAIN -2.03% 34.665 Real-time Quote.21.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAINT-GOBAIN
12:40pSaint-Gobain Targets Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
DJ
12:27pSAINT GOBAIN : commits to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
PU
09/22Big companies commit to slash emissions ahead of U.N. climate summit
RE
09/16SAINT GOBAIN : Qatar's passion for stadiums
AQ
08/14Adhesives Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.0% Till 2022
AQ
08/13SAINT GOBAIN : Fifth weber plant opened in indonesia
AQ
07/313M : and SGA Settle Patent Dispute Relating to Paint Spray Technology
AQ
07/25SAINT GOBAIN : Construction materials group St. Gobain's first half profits rise
RE
07/25SAINT GOBAIN : H1-2019 Results
PU
07/25Saint-Gobain Backs guidance After 1st Half Net Profit Fell
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 42 964 M
EBIT 2019 3 336 M
Net income 2019 1 740 M
Debt 2019 9 426 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,00x
EV / Sales2019 0,67x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
Capitalization 19 226 M
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 40,50  €
Last Close Price 35,39  €
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Senior VP-High Performance Materials Sector
Senior Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN21.33%21 153
ASSA ABLOY38.79%25 080
MASCO38.95%11 761
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC38.85%7 379
AGC INC-1.64%6 774
TOTO LTD12.08%6 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group