Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Saint-Gobain    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Saint Gobain : acquires an acoustic solutions provider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

May 28, 2019

SAINT-GOBAIN ACQUIRES AN ACOUSTIC SOLUTIONS PROVIDER

Saint-Gobain has acquired Pritex, a key player in acoustic and thermal insulation solutions made from polymer-based composite materials and intended for the mobility market.

This acquisition will allow the Mobility business unit of Saint-Gobain High Performance Solutions to expand its business model beyond automotive glazing and become a provider of solutions in the mobility market for comfort, safety and energy saving. With the development of electric vehicles, the need for differentiated noise control and lightweight solutions is gaining momentum. Pritex's expertise in thermo-acoustic insulation materials and design combined with Sekurit's thin glazing capabilities enables an extended offer for customized acoustic and thermal solutions for the automotive market.

Pritex employs 240 people and achieved close to €20 million in sales in 2018. The 60-year old company, based in the United Kingdom, is developing a strong presence in Europe.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

€41.8 billion in sales in 2018 Operates in 67 countries More than 180,000 employees

To learn more about Saint-Gobain

go to www.saint-gobain.com

and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

Analyst/Investor relations

Media relations

Vivien Dardel

+33 1 47 62 44 29

Laurence Pernot

+33 1 47 62 30 10

Floriana Michalowska

+33 1 47 62 35 98

Patricia Marie

+33 1 47 62 51 37

Christelle Gannage

+33 1 47 62 30 93

Susanne Trabitzsch

+33 1 47 62 43 25

SAINT-GOBAIN

Headquarters: Les Miroirs • 18, avenue d'Alsace • 92096 • La Défense Cedex • France • Tel.: +33 1 47 62 30 00

www.saint-gobain.com

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 16:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAINT-GOBAIN
12:35pSAINT GOBAIN : Buys British Insulation-Solutions Company
DJ
12:29pSAINT GOBAIN : acquires an acoustic solutions provider
PU
05/27SAINT GOBAIN : Lyndhurst-based chemical company acquires Calif. mortar manufactu..
AQ
05/23SAINT GOBAIN : gathers 15 start-ups and small and middle-sized companies for an ..
PU
05/22SAINT GOBAIN : Groupe Lapeyre Automates Its Purchase-to-Pay Cycle with Esker
AQ
05/20SAINT GOBAIN : divests its Distribution activity in Germany
PU
05/20SAINT GOBAIN : to Sell Stake in SGBDD to Stark Group
DJ
05/17SAINT GOBAIN : Insight Solar Teams up with CertainTeed Saint-Gobain to Expand Ph..
AQ
05/14SAINT GOBAIN : completes the sale of its silicon carbide business
PU
04/30SAINT GOBAIN : U.S. Army Contracting Command awarded $19m contract for protectiv..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 43 037 M
EBIT 2019 3 217 M
Net income 2019 1 656 M
Debt 2019 8 346 M
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 10,75
P/E ratio 2020 9,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 18 160 M
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 40,5 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Bazin Chief Operating Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Frédéric Verger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN13.92%20 312
ASSA ABLOY22.29%21 288
MASCO27.50%10 944
AGC INC10.42%7 701
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY39.43%7 409
TOTO LTD11.13%6 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About