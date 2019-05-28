PRESS RELEASE

May 28, 2019

SAINT-GOBAIN ACQUIRES AN ACOUSTIC SOLUTIONS PROVIDER

Saint-Gobain has acquired Pritex, a key player in acoustic and thermal insulation solutions made from polymer-based composite materials and intended for the mobility market.

This acquisition will allow the Mobility business unit of Saint-Gobain High Performance Solutions to expand its business model beyond automotive glazing and become a provider of solutions in the mobility market for comfort, safety and energy saving. With the development of electric vehicles, the need for differentiated noise control and lightweight solutions is gaining momentum. Pritex's expertise in thermo-acoustic insulation materials and design combined with Sekurit's thin glazing capabilities enables an extended offer for customized acoustic and thermal solutions for the automotive market.

Pritex employs 240 people and achieved close to €20 million in sales in 2018. The 60-year old company, based in the United Kingdom, is developing a strong presence in Europe.

