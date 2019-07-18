Log in
Saint Gobain : enters into exclusive negotiations to sell its civil engineering materials distribution business (DMTP) in France

07/18/2019 | 01:11pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

July 18, 2019

SAINT-GOBAIN ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO SELL ITS CIVIL

ENGINEERING MATERIALS DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS (DMTP) IN FRANCE

Saint-Gobain has entered into exclusive negotiations with Groupe Frans Bonhomme in connection with the sale of the French company Distribution de Matériaux pour les Travaux Publics (DMTP) for an enterprise value of €70 million. Specialized in the distribution of mainly concrete products for public works, civil engineering and infrastructure in France, DMTP has 58 outlets in France and reported close to €250 million in sales and close to €3 million in operating income in 2018. Through this divestment, Saint-Gobain optimizes it portfolio of distribution businesses in France in order to focus on its strongest brands.

Subject to completion of the information and consultation procedure involving the relevant employee representative bodies and to approval from the competent antitrust authorities, the planned divestment could be completed during fourth-quarter 2019 or first-quarter 2020.

This transaction is part of Saint-Gobain's portfolio optimization strategy, which aims to divest over €3 billion in sales by the end of 2019. Divestments completed or signed as of today already represent over €2.8 billion in sales.

ABOUT SAINT -GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

€41.8 billion in sales in 2018 Operations in 68 countries More than 180,000 employees

For more information about Saint-Gobain

Visit www.saint-gobain.com

and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

Analyst/Investor relations

Press relations

Vivien Dardel

+33 1 47 62 44 29

Laurence Pernot

+33 1 47 62 30 10

Floriana Michalowska

+33 1 47 62 35 98

Patricia Marie

+33 1 47 62 51 37

Christelle Gannage

+33 1 47 62 30 93

Susanne Trabitzsch

+33 1 47 62 43 25

SAINT-GOBAIN

Siège social : Les Miroirs • 18, avenue d'Alsace • 92096 • La Défense Cedex • France • Tél. : +33 1 47 62 30 00

www.saint-gobain.com

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 17:09:05 UTC
