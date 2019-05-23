Paris, May 23, 2019

Saint-Gobain gathers 15 start-ups and small and middle-sized companies for an Innovation Day on high-performance materials and technologies

Today, Saint-Gobain is hosting 15 highly innovative start-ups and small and middle- sized companies at Domolab, its innovation center based in Aubervilliers, near Paris, as part of a joint event organized with the European Innovation Council (EIC) and the support of NOVA, Saint-Gobain's External Ventures team.

Under the European Union's Horizon 2020 program, the EIC selects start-ups and small and medium-sized companies with high innovation potential in order to boost the quick development of their products, services and technologies.

Of the over 70 applicants, 15 companies were selected to participate in Saint-Gobain's Innovation Day in order to present their innovative approaches to materials and new processes. They have the opportunity to meet the heads of Saint-Gobain's High Performance Solutions' Business Units and the heads of research, development and marketing and members of NOVA in order to discuss the market value and relevance of these innovations and start discussions on possible collaborations.

"At Saint-Gobain, we are convinced that innovation is above all collaborative and open. Within the Group, we are always open to engaging with start-ups, entrepreneurs and universities. We believe that our open innovation approach helps us to collaborate with external players to complement our expertise," says Tom Kinisky, Senior Vice- President, Innovation. "This type of cooperation is a way of strengthening and stepping up the combined innovation capacity of Saint-Gobain and these start-ups, and so taking new solutions to the market in a faster and more efficient way than if each of the partners worked alone," adds Laurent Guillot, Chief Executive Officer of High- Performance Solutions.

Since 2006, NOVA has formed more than 100 partnerships helping to strengthen and step up the combined innovation capacity of both Saint-Gobain and these start-ups. This Innovation Day will enable Saint-Gobain to explore ways of working with European Tech start-ups and address today's major performance, efficiency and sustainable commitment challenges.

