01/11/2019 | 02:29am EST

PRESS RELEASE

January 11, 2019

SAINT-GOBAIN INCREASES ITS FLAT GLASS PRODUCTION CAPACITY

IN COLOMBIA

Saint-Gobain announces that Tecnoglass has taken a minority share in the capital of its Colombian subsidiary Vidrio Andino. Tecnoglass is a leading manufacturer of glass windows and façades in the region.

Within the framework of this partnership, Vidrio Andino will build a new float in Colombia to meet growing demand for glass in this region.

The float will be located near the city of Barranquilla, on the Caribbean Sea, and will offer a solid manufacturing base for domestic and export markets. This new capacity will increase Saint- Gobain's daily production by 750 metric tons of glass dedicated to architectural projects in the region. Initial production is planned for 2021. As part of this partnership, Tecnoglass and Vidrio Andino signed a long-term procurement contract stipulating the supply of glass from this float.

Saint-Gobain already operates one float in Colombia, in Soacha, near Bogota.

This investment is in line with the Group's strategy of expanding its presence in emerging countries and an excellent opportunity to consolidate and strengthen Saint-Gobain's long-term position in the region, especially at this important geographical junction between the South American and North American markets.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

€40.8 billion in sales in 2017 Operates in 67 countries More than 179,000 employees www.saint-gobain.com@saintgobain

Analyst/Investor relations

Media relations

Vivien Dardel Floriana Michalowska Christelle Gannage

+33 1 47 62 44 29

+33 1 47 62 35 98

+33 1 47 62 30 93

Laurence Pernot Susanne Trabitzsch

+33 1 47 62 30 10 +33 1 47 62 43 25

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 07:28:04 UTC
