Saint Gobain : launches its Business Challenge 2018 with BEMYAPP

10/03/2018 | 05:53pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

October 3, 2018

Saint-Gobain launches its Business Challenge 2018 with BEMYAPP

Saint-Gobain, in partnership with BEMYAPP, the developer relation and digital transformation agency, is launching the third edition of its collaborative innovation challenge in France. This year, Saint-Gobain is challenging start-ups and students to reinvent the circular economy in the building sector, reflecting its strong commitment to sustainable development and combating climate change. Candidates can submit their project until November 23, 2018. The five best entrants will have the chance to pitch their solution to a judging panel made up of experts and Saint-Gobain's senior management, and to win a prize, at the finals on December 20.

According to recent statistics, 350 million tons of building-site waste are produced in France every year. This represents 40% of total solid waste. In view of these figures, the building sector needs to reinvent its circular economy, to transform waste back into raw materials through recycling or reuse. That's the task start-ups and students are being asked to tackle in this year's Business Challenge.

The Challenge will take place over a three-month period, from October 1 to December 20.

Start-ups specializing in the building or digital sectors and students from all disciplines are required to submit their project via a dedicated platform.

Candidates can sign up now at https://business-challenge-2018.saint-gobain.com/.

Follow the challenge on the @saint-gobain Twitter account with #SaintGobainChallenge.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

40.8 billion in sales in 2017 Operates in 67 countries More than 179,000 employees www.saint-gobain.com@saintgobain

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laurence Pernot: +33 (0)1 47 62 30 10

Susanne Trabitzsch: +33 (0)1 47 62 43 25

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 15:52:01 UTC
