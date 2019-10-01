PRESS RELEASE

October 1st, 2019

SAINT-GOBAIN SELLS K PAR K IN FRANCE

Saint-Gobain has completed the sale of K par K to two of its managers. The business specializes mainly in the door-to-door sale of customized woodwork and windows on the French market.

This activity, unique within Saint-Gobain, had limited synergies with the rest of the group.

K par K generated a turnover of around €130 million in 2018 and employs nearly 1,000 people.

This transaction marks the continuation of Saint-Gobain's portfolio optimization strategy within the framework of the new organization, beyond the objective of more than €3 billion in sales already reached, to grow our growth and profitability profile. Divestments completed or signed as of today represent over €3.1 billion in sales.

ABOUT SAINT -GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

€41.8 billion in sales in 2018 Operations in 68 countries More than 180,000 employees

For more information about Saint-Gobain

Visit www.saint-gobain.com

and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

Analyst/Investor relations Press relations Vivien Dardel +33 1 47 62 44 29 Laurence Pernot +33 1 47 62 30 10 Floriana Michalowska +33 1 47 62 35 98 Patricia Marie +33 1 47 62 51 37 Christelle Gannage +33 1 47 62 30 93 Susanne Trabitzsch +33 1 47 62 43 25

SAINT-GOBAIN

Siège social : Les Miroirs • 18, avenue d'Alsace • 92096 • La Défense Cedex • France • Tél. : +33 1 47 62 30 00

www.saint-gobain.com