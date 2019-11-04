Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Saint-Gobain    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Saint Gobain : sells its glass transformation business in the Netherlands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 12:40pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

November 4, 2019

SAINT-GOBAIN SELLS ITS GLASS TRANSFORMATION BUSINESS IN THE NETHERLANDS

Saint-Gobain has sold its regional glass transformation business Glassolutions in the Netherlands to the Munich-based family office AEQUITA.

Glassolutions in the Netherlands employs approximately 300 people and is composed of 8 distribution sites and 4 production sites, with revenues of around €65 million in 2018.

This transaction is part of Saint-Gobain's portfolio optimization strategy within the framework of its new organization. Divestments completed or signed by the Group to date in order to enhance its growth and profitability profile represent sales of around €3.3 billion. Saint-Gobain is continuing its divestment program even though the initial target of over €3 billion in sales divested by the end of the year has already been met.

ABOUT SAINT -GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

€41.8 billion in sales in 2018 Operations in 68 countries More than 180,000 employees

For more information about Saint-Gobain

Visit www.saint-gobain.com

and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

Analyst/Investor relations

Press relations

Vivien Dardel

+33 1 47 62 44 29

Laurence Pernot

+33 1 47 62 30 10

Floriana Michalowska

+33 1 47 62 35 98

Patricia Marie

+33 1 47 62 51 37

Christelle Gannage

+33 1 47 62 30 93

Susanne Trabitzsch

+33 1 47 62 43 25

SAINT-GOBAIN

Siège social : Les Miroirs • 18, avenue d'Alsace • 92096 • La Défense Cedex • France • Tél. : +33 1 47 62 30 00

www.saint-gobain.com

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 17:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAINT-GOBAIN
12:40pSAINT GOBAIN : sells its glass transformation business in the Netherlands
PU
12:40pSAINT GOBAIN : Sells Netherlands Glass Business to Aequita
DJ
02:40aSAINT GOBAIN : divests its expanded polystyrene (EPS) business in France
PU
02:25aSAINT GOBAIN : Divests French Expanded-Polystyrene Business
DJ
10/31SAINT GOBAIN : Recycling comes in through the window
AQ
10/31SAINT-GOBAIN LAUNCHES ITS NEW ADVERT : “MISSION TO EARTH”
PU
10/24SAINT-GOBAIN : Sales for the first nine months of 2019
PU
10/24SAINT GOBAIN : 3Q Revenue Rises; Backs 2019 Guidance
DJ
10/16SAINT GOBAIN : Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition
DJ
10/16SAINT GOBAIN : accelerates its development in mortars in Peru
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 42 755 M
EBIT 2019 3 391 M
Net income 2019 1 576 M
Debt 2019 9 368 M
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 12,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,68x
Capitalization 20 090 M
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 41,51  €
Last Close Price 36,98  €
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Bazin Chief Operating Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Frédéric Verger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN26.78%22 432
ASSA ABLOY46.00%26 810
MASCO CORPORATION59.58%13 330
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC61.62%8 544
AGC INC.17.11%8 048
TOTO LTD.16.96%6 748
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group