PRESS RELEASE

November 4, 2019

SAINT-GOBAIN SELLS ITS GLASS TRANSFORMATION BUSINESS IN THE NETHERLANDS

Saint-Gobain has sold its regional glass transformation business Glassolutions in the Netherlands to the Munich-based family office AEQUITA.

Glassolutions in the Netherlands employs approximately 300 people and is composed of 8 distribution sites and 4 production sites, with revenues of around €65 million in 2018.

This transaction is part of Saint-Gobain's portfolio optimization strategy within the framework of its new organization. Divestments completed or signed by the Group to date in order to enhance its growth and profitability profile represent sales of around €3.3 billion. Saint-Gobain is continuing its divestment program even though the initial target of over €3 billion in sales divested by the end of the year has already been met.

