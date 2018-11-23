PRESS RELEASE

November 23, 2018

SAINT-GOBAIN SELLS PART OF ITS PIPE ACTIVITY IN CHINA

Saint-Gobain has finalized the sale of the entities of its Xuzhou site in China and its industrial and property assets to Nanjing Manyuan Technology Co.,Lt. (NMT) for approximately €200 million at current exchange rates. The transaction was approved by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM).

This site is one the Group's two Pipe manufacturing facilities in China, specialized in the production of ductile cast iron pipes and fittings. In 2017, its turnover amounted to approximately €250 million.

This operation is part of the divestment program announced by the Group at the end of July 2018. It is an integral part of the Pipe activity's worldwide plan to improve its competitiveness.

