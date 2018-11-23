Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Saint-Gobain    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN (SGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweetsMarketScreener Strategies

Saint Gobain : sells part of its Pipe activity in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/23/2018 | 09:36am CET

PRESS RELEASE

November 23, 2018

SAINT-GOBAIN SELLS PART OF ITS PIPE ACTIVITY IN CHINA

Saint-Gobain has finalized the sale of the entities of its Xuzhou site in China and its industrial and property assets to Nanjing Manyuan Technology Co.,Lt. (NMT) for approximately €200 million at current exchange rates. The transaction was approved by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China (MOFCOM).

This site is one the Group's two Pipe manufacturing facilities in China, specialized in the production of ductile cast iron pipes and fittings. In 2017, its turnover amounted to approximately €250 million.

This operation is part of the divestment program announced by the Group at the end of July 2018. It is an integral part of the Pipe activity's worldwide plan to improve its competitiveness.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

€40.8 billion in sales in 2017 Operates in 67 countries More than 179,000 employees www.saint-gobain.com@saintgobain

Analyst/Investor relations

Media relations

Vivien Dardel Floriana Michalowska Christelle Gannage

+33 1 47 62 44 29

+33 1 47 62 35 98

+33 1 47 62 30 93

Laurence Pernot Susanne Trabitzsch

+33 1 47 62 30 10 +33 1 47 62 43 25

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 23 November 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2018 08:35:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAINT-GOBAIN
09:51aSAINT GOBAIN : Sells Some Pipe Business in China for EUR200 Million
DJ
09:36aSAINT GOBAIN : sells part of its Pipe activity in China
PU
11/15Cheap stocks back in vogue, even if laced with 'value traps'
RE
11/14ENERSIZE OY : signs first European SaaS agreement with Saint-Gobain through LEAQ..
AQ
11/12SAINT GOBAIN : Monocouche render with one-coat technology for private new build
AQ
11/04SAINT GOBAIN : Kimmco-Isover is insulation leader in Mideast
AQ
11/03SAINT GOBAIN : Morocco starts building 250-meter-high skyscraper
AQ
10/26SAINT GOBAIN : Lifts Prices to Compensate for Higher Costs
DJ
10/26BASF's new boss puts construction chemicals unit up for sale
RE
10/25SAINT GOBAIN : Backs Outlook After 9-Months Revenue Rises
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/03SoftBank Vision Fund Makes First Big Play Since Saudi Pressure 
10/18YULONG ECO-MATERIALS : 1,000% Stock Returns 
10/10SAINT-GOBAIN : Offering A Safe Dividend Yield Of Nearly 4% 
07/30Compagnie de Saint-Gobain ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/27Compagnie de Saint-Gobain reports 1H results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 41 828 M
EBIT 2018 3 124 M
Net income 2018 2 043 M
Debt 2018 7 552 M
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 8,53
P/E ratio 2019 9,21
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 17 382 M
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 47,7 €
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Imauven Chief Operating Officer
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Frédéric Verger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN-32.26%19 848
ASSA ABLOY AB1.06%20 683
MASCO-29.90%9 559
AGC INC-23.52%7 818
TOTO LTD-35.11%6 974
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-36.75%6 025
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.