Saint Gobain : to Buy Continental Building Products for $1.4 Billion -- Update

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Euronext Paris
>
Saint-Gobain
SGO
FR0000125007
SAINT-GOBAIN
(SGO)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Tradegate -
11/12 03:59:58 pm
37.988
EUR
+1.42%
08:01p
SAINT GOBAIN
: to Buy Continental Building Products for $1.4 Billion -- Update
DJ
05:30p
SAINT GOBAIN
: enters into definitive agreement to acquire Continental Building Products
PU
04:57p
CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS
: to be Acquired by Saint-Gobain
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
Saint Gobain : to Buy Continental Building Products for $1.4 Billion -- Update
0
11/12/2019 | 08:01pm EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
11.65%
35.75
25.82%
SAINT-GOBAIN
1.59%
38.05
28.42%
0
Latest news on SAINT-GOBAIN
08:01p
SAINT GOBAIN
: to Buy Continental Building Products for $1.4 Billion -- Update
DJ
05:30p
SAINT GOBAIN
: enters into definitive agreement to acquire Continental Building ..
PU
04:57p
CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS
: to be Acquired by Saint-Gobain
DJ
11/04
SAINT GOBAIN
: sells its glass transformation business in the Netherlands
PU
11/04
SAINT GOBAIN
: Sells Netherlands Glass Business to Aequita
DJ
11/04
SAINT GOBAIN
: divests its expanded polystyrene (EPS) business in France
PU
11/04
SAINT GOBAIN
: Divests French Expanded-Polystyrene Business
DJ
10/31
SAINT GOBAIN
: Recycling comes in through the window
AQ
10/31
SAINT-GOBAIN LAUNCHES ITS NEW ADVERT
: “MISSION TO EARTH”
PU
10/24
SAINT-GOBAIN
: Sales for the first nine months of 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019
42 755 M
EBIT 2019
3 391 M
Net income 2019
1 576 M
Debt 2019
9 368 M
Yield 2019
3,66%
P/E ratio 2019
12,6x
P/E ratio 2020
10,7x
EV / Sales2019
0,70x
EV / Sales2020
0,69x
Capitalization
20 373 M
More Financials
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Average target price
41,51 €
Last Close Price
37,50 €
Spread / Highest target
34,7%
Spread / Average Target
10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-19,7%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Pierre-André de Chalendar
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Bazin
Chief Operating Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan
Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari
Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Frédéric Verger
Chief Information Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN
28.42%
22 556
ASSA ABLOY
43.22%
26 352
MASCO CORPORATION
57.83%
13 173
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC
62.33%
8 602
AGC INC.
20.68%
8 107
TOTO LTD.
26.59%
7 152
More Results
Categories
Markets
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Top / Flop
Tools
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
Premium service
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Picks
Yield
Growth
Discounted stocks
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group
Slave