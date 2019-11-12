Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Saint-Gobain    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Saint Gobain : to Buy Continental Building Products for $1.4 Billion -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 08:01pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. 11.65% 35.75 Delayed Quote.25.82%
SAINT-GOBAIN 1.59% 38.05 Real-time Quote.28.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAINT-GOBAIN
08:01pSAINT GOBAIN : to Buy Continental Building Products for $1.4 Billion -- Update
DJ
05:30pSAINT GOBAIN : enters into definitive agreement to acquire Continental Building ..
PU
04:57pCONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS : to be Acquired by Saint-Gobain
DJ
11/04SAINT GOBAIN : sells its glass transformation business in the Netherlands
PU
11/04SAINT GOBAIN : Sells Netherlands Glass Business to Aequita
DJ
11/04SAINT GOBAIN : divests its expanded polystyrene (EPS) business in France
PU
11/04SAINT GOBAIN : Divests French Expanded-Polystyrene Business
DJ
10/31SAINT GOBAIN : Recycling comes in through the window
AQ
10/31SAINT-GOBAIN LAUNCHES ITS NEW ADVERT : “MISSION TO EARTH”
PU
10/24SAINT-GOBAIN : Sales for the first nine months of 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 42 755 M
EBIT 2019 3 391 M
Net income 2019 1 576 M
Debt 2019 9 368 M
Yield 2019 3,66%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,69x
Capitalization 20 373 M
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 41,51  €
Last Close Price 37,50  €
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Bazin Chief Operating Officer
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Frédéric Verger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN28.42%22 556
ASSA ABLOY43.22%26 352
MASCO CORPORATION57.83%13 173
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC62.33%8 602
AGC INC.20.68%8 107
TOTO LTD.26.59%7 152
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group