09/27/2018 | 12:32pm CEST

REGULATED INFORMATION

Saipem: Presentation for meetings with the financial community

San Donato Milanese (Milan) September 27, 2018 - Saipem informs that the "Saipem Presentation at Bernstein 15th Annual Pan European Strategic Decision Conference" is available for download from www.saipem.com,under the section "Documents - Investor Relations - Presentations - other documents".

This presentation will be illustrated during the meeting with the financial community to be held today in London, as per the Calendar published on September 5, 2018.

The document is also available for download from the authorised storage system "eMarket Storage" at www.emarketstorage.com and from Borsa Italiana at www.borsaitaliana.it.

Saipem is a world leader in drilling services, as well as in the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore, in the oil & gas market. The company has distinctive competences in operations in harsh environments, remote areas and deep water.

Saipem provides a full range of services with "EPC" and "EPCI" contracts (on a "turn-key" basis) and has distinctive capabilities and unique assets with a high technological content.

Website: www.saipem.com

Switchboard: +39 0244231

Media relations

Tel: +39 0244234088; E-mail: media.relations@saipem.com

Relations with institutional investors and financial analysts

Tel: +39 0244234653; Fax: +39 0244254295; E-mail: investor.relations@saipem.com

Contact point for retail investors

E-mail: segreteria.societaria@saipem.com

Disclaimer

Saipem S.p.A. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 10:31:06 UTC
