Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Saipem SpA    SPM   IT0005252140

SAIPEM SPA (SPM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Saipem: new Offshore E&C contracts in Azerbaijan, the North Sea and the Republic of Congo worth approximately 400 million USD in total

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:23am CEST
BusinessSan Donato Milanese

San Donato Milanese (MI), October 15, 2018 - Saipem has signed new Offshore E&C contracts in Azerbaijan, the North Sea and the Republic of Congo. The overall value of the contracts is approximately 400 million USD.

In Azerbaijan, Total has awarded a SURF contract to the consortium between Saipem's subsidiary, Saipem Contracting Netherlands BV, Boshelf LLC and STAR GULF FZCO, for the development of the Absheron field operated by JOCAP, a JV between TOTAL E&P Absheron (50%) and SOCAR Absheron (50%), from 10 mt to 500 mt of water depth, located under the Caspian Sea. The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, fabrication and offshore installation, assistance to commissioning and to performance testing of a 12' single production flowline and its Flowline End Termination structure (FLET), and of a main umbilical, both being approximately 34 km in length.

Saipem was also assigned by Humberside Gathering System Limited, on behalf of the Tolmount Development Partners (Premier Oil and Dana Petroleum) a contract for Pipeline Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) works in relation to the development of the Tolmount Main gas field, located in the Southern North Sea, as already reported in a Premier Oil's press release.

Finally, Saipem, through its subsidiary Boscongo SA, has been awarded a Modification, Maintenance and Operations (MMO) contract by Eni Congo SA for the provision of maintenance services, modifications and improvements on all Eni Congo offshore sites in the Republic of Congo over a 36-month period. The scope of work includes on-site maintenance activities, such as troubleshooting, planned and unplanned maintenance as well as the supply of spare parts, materials and workshop activities at Boscongo yard (Pointe Noire).

Stefano Porcari, Chief Operating Officer of Saipem's E&C Offshore Division, commented: 'These new offshore contracts confirm Saipem's success in achieving its strategy aimed at consolidating its leadership in traditional markets, such as SURF, Conventional and Pipelines, as well as at diversifying its business in Non-Oil Capex segments, such the Modifications Maintenance Operations market. The SURF contract, in particular, confirms the importance of Azerbaijan, where we have been working with continuity for several years, bringing our expertise to create an enduring and fruitful relationship in the country as well as contributing and consolidating our local content endeavour'.

Saipem is one of the world leaders in drilling services, as well as in the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore, in the oil & gas market. The company has distinctive competences in operations in harsh environments, remote areas and deepwater. Saipem provides a full range of services with 'EPC' and 'EPCI' contracts (on a 'turn-key' basis) and has distinctive capabilities and unique assets with a high technological content.

Website: www.saipem.com

Switchboard: +39 0244231

Media relations

Tel: +39 0244234088

E-mail: media.relations@saipem.com

Relations with institutional investors and financial analysts

Tel: +39 0244234653;

Fax: +39 0244254295

E-mail: investor.relations@saipem.com

Contact point for retail investors

E-mail: segreteria.societaria@saipem.com

Disclaimer

Saipem S.p.A. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 06:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAIPEM SPA
08:23aSAIPEM : new Offshore E&C contracts in Azerbaijan, the North Sea and the Republi..
PU
10/10SAIPEM : Resignation of the non-executive member of the board leone pattofatto
AQ
10/03SAIPEM : Stefano cavacini appointed chief financial officer
AQ
10/01SAIPEM : Stefano Cavacini appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
PU
09/27SAIPEM : Presentation for meetings with the financial community
PU
09/24SAIPEM : once again included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe In..
PU
09/22SAIPEM : Court acquits Italian energy giant Eni in Algeria corruption case
AQ
09/22SAIPEM : Court acquits Italian energy giant Eni in Algeria corruption case
AQ
09/21SAIPEM : Court of Milan, proceedings relating to Saipem's activities in Algeria,..
AQ
09/21SAIPEM : First instance ruling by the court of milan in the 'algeria' proceeding..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/19Eni acquitted, Saipem ruled guilty in Algeria graft case 
08/24SUBSEA 7 : Expectations Are Too Low 
07/31STOXX 600 Earnings Roundup - Week Of July 27, 2018 
03/06Saipem's (SAPMY) CEO Stefano Cao on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
03/06Saipem S.p.A. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 7 918 M
EBIT 2018 430 M
Net income 2018 -238 M
Debt 2018 1 316 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,45
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 5 015 M
Chart SAIPEM SPA
Duration : Period :
Saipem SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAIPEM SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,25 €
Spread / Average Target 5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Cao CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Francesco Caio Chairman
Giulio Bozzini Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Federico Ferro-Luzzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Elena Costanza Cappello Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAIPEM SPA30.32%5 796
SCHLUMBERGER NV-11.96%81 829
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.97%34 976
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO-2.50%33 707
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO16.35%16 032
TECHNIPFMC-3.86%13 541
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.