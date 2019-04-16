Saison Information : KDDI America and HULFT Forge New Partnership to Address Data Challenges Within Target Industries

KDDI
America Inc., a premier provider of network and telecommunication
services, and HULFT
Inc., a comprehensive data logistics platform, today announced a
North American based agreement to jointly offer industry-specific
product solutions, support, professional services, and future cloud
services to customers within the logistics, manufacturing, financial,
and retail sectors.
These offerings will help customers within these industries tackle some
of their biggest challenges: The secure communication of valuable data,
the integration of data from disparate silos, the provisioning of secure
cloud services, and the automation of manual business processes. In
Japan, KDDI is a customer of HULFT.
“KDDI America is proud to be a trusted communication and automation
service provider. We’ve been working with HULFT for many years and are
excited to extend this relationship into a partnership that will help
our customers achieve better efficiencies with data in their operating
environments,” said Masatoshi Nobuhara, president and CEO of KDDI
America.
“Both HULFT and KDDI have rich histories in providing innovative
solutions for customers worldwide and we are excited to extend
capabilities to the North American market,” said Masahiro Maruyama,
president and COO of HULFT Inc. “The combination of KDDI network and
cloud service offerings with HULFT data logistics and automation
solutions give our manufacturing customers a powerful advantage when it
comes to automating, orchestrating, and accelerating their information
at scale.”
About KDDI America
KDDI America, headquartered in New York, is the North American division
of KDDI Group, a Fortune Global 500 company and leading provider of
international IT and communications services. KDDI America is a one-stop
solutions provider, from the supply of a single cable to comprehensive
office and factory configurations. KDDI has offices throughout the
North, Central, and South Americas.
About HULFT Inc.
Today’s enterprise works hard for data. IT spends time and money
manually connecting far-flung silos of data which are often insecure. A
division of Saison Information Systems (TYO: 9640), HULFT has helped
more than 10,000 global customers automate, orchestrate, and accelerate
the secure flow of information at scale. HULFT provides a single global
platform that helps IT quickly find, secure, organize, transform, and
move the right information – automating the entire business process of
data flow, and unlocking value in a sea of information. With 25 years of
customer experience, HULFT is the engine that makes data work. For more
information please visit www.hulftinc.com.
