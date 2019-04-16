Saison Information : KDDI America and HULFT Forge New Partnership to Address Data Challenges Within Target Industries

KDDI America Inc., a premier provider of network and telecommunication services, and HULFT Inc., a comprehensive data logistics platform, today announced a North American based agreement to jointly offer industry-specific product solutions, support, professional services, and future cloud services to customers within the logistics, manufacturing, financial, and retail sectors.

These offerings will help customers within these industries tackle some of their biggest challenges: The secure communication of valuable data, the integration of data from disparate silos, the provisioning of secure cloud services, and the automation of manual business processes. In Japan, KDDI is a customer of HULFT.

“KDDI America is proud to be a trusted communication and automation service provider. We’ve been working with HULFT for many years and are excited to extend this relationship into a partnership that will help our customers achieve better efficiencies with data in their operating environments,” said Masatoshi Nobuhara, president and CEO of KDDI America.

“Both HULFT and KDDI have rich histories in providing innovative solutions for customers worldwide and we are excited to extend capabilities to the North American market,” said Masahiro Maruyama, president and COO of HULFT Inc. “The combination of KDDI network and cloud service offerings with HULFT data logistics and automation solutions give our manufacturing customers a powerful advantage when it comes to automating, orchestrating, and accelerating their information at scale.”

About KDDI America

KDDI America, headquartered in New York, is the North American division of KDDI Group, a Fortune Global 500 company and leading provider of international IT and communications services. KDDI America is a one-stop solutions provider, from the supply of a single cable to comprehensive office and factory configurations. KDDI has offices throughout the North, Central, and South Americas.

About HULFT Inc.

Today’s enterprise works hard for data. IT spends time and money manually connecting far-flung silos of data which are often insecure. A division of Saison Information Systems (TYO: 9640), HULFT has helped more than 10,000 global customers automate, orchestrate, and accelerate the secure flow of information at scale. HULFT provides a single global platform that helps IT quickly find, secure, organize, transform, and move the right information – automating the entire business process of data flow, and unlocking value in a sea of information. With 25 years of customer experience, HULFT is the engine that makes data work. For more information please visit www.hulftinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005040/en/