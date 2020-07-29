Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Sakura Sogo REIT Investment Corporation    3473   JP3048320000

SAKURA SOGO REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3473)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sakura Sogo REIT Investment : Notice Concerning the Support System Etc. after the Merger between Star Asia Investment Corporation and Sakura Sogo REIT Investment Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 03:36am EDT

July 29, 2020

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Star Asia Investment Corporation

Representative: Atsushi Kato, Executive Director

(Securities

Code:

3468)

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Sakura Sogo REIT Investment Corporation

Representative:

Toru Sugihara, Executive Director

(Securities

Code:

3473)

Asset Management Company

Star Asia Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Atsushi Kato, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Akiko Kanno, Director and CFO

TEL: 03-5425-1340

Notice Concerning the Support System Etc. after the Merger between

Star Asia Investment Corporation and Sakura Sogo REIT Investment Corporation

Star Asia Investment Corporation ("SAR") and its asset manager Star Asia Investment Management Co., Ltd. ("Asset Manager") today decided to enter into a "Comprehensive Support Agreement regarding Properties Acquisition and Properties Management" ("Comprehensive Support Agreement") with NIPPON KANZAI Co. Ltd. ("Nippon Kanzai") and its 100% subsidiary, Tokyo Capital Management Co., Ltd. ("Tokyo Capital", and together with Nippon Kanzai collectively referred to as the "Two Firms"). Furthermore, the Asset Manager, in anticipation of the management system to be in place after the merger (the "Merger") between SAR and Sakura Sogo REIT Investment Corporation ("SSR"), has decided to sign an agreement regarding cancellation of the "Master Property Management Commissioning Agreement" ("MPM Agreement") with respect to the 9 properties held by SSR (the "MPM Agreement Cancellation Agreement"), and to newly enter into the "Property Management Agreement" ("New PM Agreement") with respect to the 10 properties held by SSR. By entering into these agreements, after the Merger, SAR will have Nippon Kanzai and Tokyo Capital as "Sub-sponsors", and it is expected that SAR will be able to receive various support from the Sub-sponsors with respect to properties held by SAR or properties to be considered for acquisition. After the Merger, SAR and the Asset Manager will continue operations in pursuit of maximization of unitholders' interests under the support of Star Asia Group as before, and also by receiving strong support from Nippon Kanzai and Tokyo Capital. Please see below for details of the support system etc.

1. Comprehensive Support Agreement

  1. Main purpose of signing the Comprehensive Support Agreement

The post-Merger SAR will position the Two Firms which have contributed to the management and operations of SSR's held properties as "Sub-sponsors", and the Comprehensive Support Agreement will be signed under the expectation to receive even more stronger support than before from them. SAR and the Asset Manager after the Merger will continue to pursue maximization of unitholders' interests going forward, using the Two Firm's expert knowledge of building management and operations, as well as their information gathering capabilities leveraging on their broad network. The Comprehensive Support Agreement is to come into effect on August 1, 2020 which is the expected date of effectuation of the Merger.

1

  1. General Description of the Comprehensive Support Agreement

Contract Parties

SAR, the Asset Manager, Nippon Kanzai and Tokyo Capital

Contract Signing Date

July 29, 2020

Contract Effective Date

August 1, 2020

General Description of

-

Nippon Kanzai or Tokyo Capital will provide to the Asset Manager, except under

Support

certain circumstances, sale and purchase information regarding properties held by

third parties which have been acquired by Nippon Kanzai or Tokyo Capital.

-

If requested by the Asset Manager, Nippon Kanzai or Tokyo Capital will (1) provide

advice on preparation of the management and operations plan regarding properties

considered for acquisition by SAR, (2) provide advice regarding the management

and operations of properties held by SAR, and (3) provide cooperation to secure

human resources at the Asset Manager, including seconding sending staff on

secondment from Nippon Kanzai or Tokyo Capital.

-

The Asset Manager and Nippon Kanzai or Tokyo Capital will set a venue for periodic

discussions, and share information concerning SAR's growth strategy etc. as

necessary, and consider methods to contribute to the maximization of unitholders'

interests.

  1. General Description of the Contract Counterparties

Name

NIPPON KANZAI Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Capital Management Co., Ltd.

Location

2-1-10 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

1-14-2 Nishishimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo,

5th Floor, Yanagiya Building

Shimbashi SY Bldg. 9F

Representative Director

Representative Director and President

Representative Director and President

Shintaro Fukuda

Akihiko Soga

Outline of Main Business

Building management and operations

(building management, security services)

Residential management

Composition, management, and advice

Environmental facility management

regarding domestic real estate funds

Real estate fund management

Other businesses

Capital

JPY 3 billion (Note 1)

JPY 100 million

Date of Foundation

October 1965

January 2007

Net Assets

53,029,912 thousand yen (Note 2)

Not disclosed (Note 3)

Total Assets

77,024,136 thousand yen (Note 2)

Not disclosed (Note 3)

Large Shareholders and

Nippon Service Master Yugen Kaisha

NIPPON KANZAI Co. Ltd.

Shareholdings Ratios

33.58% (Note 4)

100%

Relationship with SAR and the Asset Manager

Capital relationships

No capital relationships worthy of mention.

Personal relationships

No personal relationships worthy of mention; however, SAR, the Asset Manager and the Two

Firms have signed the Comprehensive Support Agreement on July 29, 2020, which provides

for the Asset Manager to secure human resources including by secondment from Nippon

Kanzai or Tokyo Capital. As of today, 2 persons have been seconded from Tokyo Capital to

2

the Asset Manager.

Business relationships

The Two Firms have been commissioned to manage etc. multiple properties held by SSR.

Even after the Merger, the Two Firms will continue to be commissioned to manage etc. the

multiple properties held by SAR, or will are expected to be newly commissioned.

Furthermore, SAR, the Asset Manager, and the Two Firms have signed the Comprehensive

Support Agreement on July 29, 2020, and if requested by the Asset Manager, Nippon Kanzai

or Tokyo Capital will (1) provide advice on preparation of the management and operations

plan regarding properties considered for acquisition by SAR, or (2) provide advice regarding

the management and operations of properties held by SAR. (Please refer to "(2) General

Description of the Comprehensive Support Agreement" above.)

Interested Parties Status

The Two Firms do not fall under interested parties etc. under the Investment Trust Act, and

such provisions are not applicable.

(Note 1)

This figure is as of the fiscal period ended March 31, 2020.

(Note 2)

These figures are from the consolidated balance sheet for the fiscal period ended March 31, 2020.

(Note 3)

As the firm is not listed, these figures are not disclosed.

(Note 4)

This is information for the fiscal period ended March 31, 2020.

  1. SAR's Support System (Structure Diagram) after the Merger (on and after August 1, 2020)

Star Asia Investment Corporation

Star Asia Investment

Management Co., ltd.

Sponsor

Star Asia Management Limited

Sub Sponsor

NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Capital Management Co.,

Ltd.

(Note) The above structure diagram has been prepared by extracting only the support system portion, and does not cover all of the agreements entered into by SAR.

  1. Asset Management Agreement
  2. Sponsor Support Agreement
  3. Comprehensive Support Agreement regarding Properties Acquisition and Properties Management
    3

2. Cancellation of the MPM Agreement and Signing of the New PM Agreement

  1. The Purpose of Cancellation of the MPM Agreement and signing of the New PM Agreement

In relation to the signing of the Comprehensive Support Agreement described above, upon entering into the Merger, in order to renew the management and operations system related to SSR-held properties, the MPM Agreement has been cancelled by agreement by signing the MPM Agreement Cancellation Agreement, and the New PM Agreement has been signed after careful examination and organization of the contents of work commissioned to Tokyo Capital under the agreement.

  1. General Description of the MPM Agreement Cancellation Agreement

Contract Parties

SSR, trustees of each property (Note 1), Tokyo Capital, and Master Lessee Mars Limited Godo

Kaisha (Note 2)

Contract Signing Date

July 31, 2020

MPM Agreement

July 31, 2020

Cancellation Date

Properties subject to the

NK BLDG.Office

MPM Agreement

Takadanobaba AccessOffice

Cancellation Agreement

Azabu Amerex BLDG.Office

Shin-Yokohama Nara BLDG.Office

Suroy Mall ChikushinoRetail

Seiyu MinakuchiRetail

Suroy Mall NagamineRetail

Matsuya Residence SekimeResidential

Urban Plaza ImazatoResidential

(Note 1) This refers to the trustees related to the properties (9 properties) subject to the MPM Agreement Cancellation Agreement: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, or Aozora Bank, Ltd.

(Note 2) The master lessee related to the 9 properties subject to the MPM Agreement Cancellation Agreement. The same applies below.

  1. General Description of the New PM Agreement

Contract Parties

SSR (Note 3), trustees of each property (Note 4), Tokyo Capital, and Master Lessee Mars

Limited Godo Kaisha

Contract Signing Date

July 31, 2020

Effective Date

August 1, 2020

Properties subject to the

Seishin BLDG. Office

New PM Agreement

NK BLDG.Office

Tsukasamachi BLDG.Office

Takadanobaba AccessOffice

Azabu Amerex BLDG. Office

Hiei-Kudan BLDG.Office

Shin-Yokohama Nara BLDG.Office

4

  • The Portal AkihabaraOffice
  • Matsuya Residence SekimeResidential
    Urban Plaza ImazatoResidential

(Note 3) With the Merger, the status of SSR under the New PM Agreement shall be comprehensively succeeded to by SAR.

(Note 4) This refers to the trustees of the properties (10 properties) subject to the New PM Agreement: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd., SMBC Trust Bank Limited, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., Aozora Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation.

3. Future Outlook

The impact on the management status forecast for the fiscal period ending January 31, 2021 (August 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021) which was announced by SAR in the "Notice Concerning the Forecast of Operating Results and Distributions Subsequent to the Merger of Star Asia Investment Corporation and Sakura Sogo REIT Investment Corporation for the Fiscal Periods Ending January 31, 2021 and July 31, 2021" dated March 2, 2020 and in the "(REIT) Financial Report for Fiscal Period Ended January 31, 2020" dated March 13, 2020 due to signing etc. of the Comprehensive Support Agreement as described in this press release is minor, and there is no change to the forecast.

*Addresses of the websites of the Investment Corporations

Star Asia Investment Corporation: http://starasia-reit.com/en/

Sakura Sogo REIT Investment Corporation: http://sakurasogoreit.com/en/

This is an English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated July 29, 2020. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

5

Disclaimer

SAKURA SOGO REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 07:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SAKURA SOGO REIT INVESTMEN
03:36aSAKURA SOGO REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Support System Etc. after th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 4 782 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
Net income 2019 1 408 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2019 28 682 M 273 M 273 M
P/E ratio 2019 23,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 27 339 M 260 M 260 M
EV / Sales 2018 11,4x
EV / Sales 2019 12,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart SAKURA SOGO REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sakura Sogo REIT Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAKURA SOGO REIT INVESTMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shigeru Kaneda Supervisory Officer
Hirotaka Isayama Supervisory Officer
Toru Sugiwara Executive Officer
Mayumi Kobiki Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAKURA SOGO REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-15.79%260
GECINA-31.58%9 203
MIRVAC GROUP-33.33%5 920
GPT GROUP-28.04%5 682
ICADE-41.63%4 824
CHARTER HALL GROUP-7.49%3 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group