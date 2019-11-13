Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Salazar Resources Limited    SRL   CA7940071045

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(SRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salazar Resources Ltd. Announces New Corporate Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 05:10pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2019) - The Board of Salazar Resources (TSXV: SRL) is pleased to announce that a new corporate video has been posted to the Company's website.

The corporate video is 7 minutes long and focuses on the Curipamba Project, the culture of Salazar Resources, and the track record and the potential for the Company in Ecuador. Please view the video here https://www.salazarresources.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED

Fredy Salazar
Salazar Resources (Chief Executive Officer)
fsalazar@salazarresources.com
Tel: +1 604 685 9316

Merlin Marr-Johnson
Salazar Resources (Director, Corporate Development)
merlin@salazarresources.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7389 5023

For Further Information contact
ir@salazarresources.com
www.salazarresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49711


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED
05:10pSalazar Resources Ltd. Announces New Corporate Video
NE
03:25pSALAZAR RESOURCES : Adventus and Salazar Highlight Corporate Social Responsibili..
AQ
09/19SALAZAR RESOURCES : Adventus and Salazar Provide Corporate and Exploration Updat..
AQ
07/22SALAZAR RESOURCES : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
07/11SALAZAR RESOURCES : Provides An Update on Its Wholly-Owned Portfolio
AQ
06/21SALAZAR RESOURCES : Announces Re-Filing of Fiscal 2018 Management Discussion & A..
AQ
06/14SALAZAR RESOURCES : Announces Filing of Independent Technical Report on the El D..
AQ
05/02SALAZAR RESOURCES : Announces Results of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the..
AQ
04/15SALAZAR RESOURCES : Adventus and Salazar Announce Preliminary Metallurgical Resu..
AQ
04/08Adventus and salazar announce completion of airborne geophysical survey of sa..
AQ
More news
Chart SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Salazar Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Fredy Enrique Salazar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pablo Acosta Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nick DeMare Secretary & Director
Etienne E. V. Walter Independent Director
Jennifer Wu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED56.52%17
BHP GROUP8.38%123 717
RIO TINTO PLC11.14%94 231
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.86%32 992
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.02%21 366
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-25.45%9 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group