Salem Media : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

Salem Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SALM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash distribution for the first quarter of 2019 in the amount of $0.065 per share. The cash distribution will be paid on March 29, 2019 to all Class A and Class B common stockholders of record as of March 19, 2019.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape.

