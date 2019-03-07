Salem Media : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

Salem Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SALM) announced today that its Board of
Directors has declared a cash distribution for the first quarter of 2019
in the amount of $0.065 per share. The cash distribution will be paid on
March 29, 2019 to all Class A and Class B common stockholders of record
as of March 19, 2019.
Follow us on Twitter
@SalemMediaGrp.
ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:
Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing
in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising
radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem
serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering
in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem
provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information
from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and
conservative media landscape.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005566/en/