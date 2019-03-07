Log in
Salem Media : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

0
03/07/2019

Salem Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SALM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash distribution for the first quarter of 2019 in the amount of $0.065 per share. The cash distribution will be paid on March 29, 2019 to all Class A and Class B common stockholders of record as of March 19, 2019.

Follow us on Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 262 M
EBIT 2018 22,4 M
Net income 2018 1,75 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 45,54
P/E ratio 2019 17,41
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 77,5 M
Chart SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Salem Media Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,75 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward G. Atsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart W. Epperson Chairman
Evan D. Masyr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Jonathan Venverloh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC42.58%78
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC5.08%26 075
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.27.10%923
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-13.11%363
HT&E LTD8.23%344
STINGRAY GROUP INC-1.48%290
