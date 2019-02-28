Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Salem Media Group Inc    SALM

SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC

(SALM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salem Media : CCM Magazine Announces 2019 Fan Awards Voting and Giveaway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 06:03am EST

CCM Magazine, an online magazine operated by Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), is excited to announce the 2019 CCM Fan Awards. CCM recently kicked off the promotion with an invitation to its vast audience to vote in the following categories:

  • Favorite Male Artist
  • Favorite Female Artist
  • Favorite Group/Duo
  • Favorite Song
  • Favorite New Artist

One lucky fan will be randomly selected to win a custom branded CCM guitar. Fans can enter to win the guitar once a day. The CCM Fan Awards are open for voting from now until April 15th. This contest will be heavily promoted on all CCMmagazine.com outlets as well as Salem’s Christian Teach & Talk and CCM radio outlets.

Vote now at www.CCMFanAwards.com. For a complete list of nominees, visit www.CCMMagazine.com.

CCM Magazine has been the leading, most recognized media brand in the Christian music industry for over 40 years with more than 200,000 engaged subscribers and 22,000 followers on Twitter. CCM’s amazing video engagement comes from its three pillars of video content – CCM Features on Film with Andrew Greer, CCM Live with Marcus on Facebook, and CCM Café Live, an unplugged performance series recorded at the CCM offices in Nashville, TN.

Follow us on Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC
06:03aSALEM MEDIA : CCM Magazine Announces 2019 Fan Awards Voting and Giveaway
BU
02/26SALEM MEDIA GROUP : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Teleconfe..
BU
02/20SALEM MEDIA : Music Network Moves “Keep the Faith with Penny” to Eve..
BU
02/13SALEM MEDIA : Announced the Promotion of Three Executives
BU
01/21SALEM MEDIA GROUP : Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® i..
BU
01/21SALEM MEDIA GROUP : to Present at NobleCon15
BU
2018SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. /DE/ : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Conti..
AQ
2018SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018SALEM MEDIA GROUP : Inc. to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
2018SALEM MEDIA GROUP : Launches Nationwide Multimedia Advertising Agency
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 262 M
EBIT 2018 22,4 M
Net income 2018 1,75 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 42,46
P/E ratio 2019 16,24
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,28x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,28x
Capitalization 72,3 M
Chart SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Salem Media Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4,75 $
Spread / Average Target 72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward G. Atsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart W. Epperson Chairman
Evan D. Masyr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Jonathan Venverloh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC33.97%72
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC3.68%25 727
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.26.68%960
HT&E LTD15.82%373
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-14.45%353
STINGRAY GROUP INC9.78%328
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.