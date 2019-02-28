Salem Media : CCM Magazine Announces 2019 Fan Awards Voting and Giveaway

CCM Magazine, an online magazine operated by Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), is excited to announce the 2019 CCM Fan Awards. CCM recently kicked off the promotion with an invitation to its vast audience to vote in the following categories:

Favorite Male Artist

Favorite Female Artist

Favorite Group/Duo

Favorite Song

Favorite New Artist

One lucky fan will be randomly selected to win a custom branded CCM guitar. Fans can enter to win the guitar once a day. The CCM Fan Awards are open for voting from now until April 15th. This contest will be heavily promoted on all CCMmagazine.com outlets as well as Salem’s Christian Teach & Talk and CCM radio outlets.

Vote now at www.CCMFanAwards.com. For a complete list of nominees, visit www.CCMMagazine.com.

CCM Magazine has been the leading, most recognized media brand in the Christian music industry for over 40 years with more than 200,000 engaged subscribers and 22,000 followers on Twitter. CCM’s amazing video engagement comes from its three pillars of video content – CCM Features on Film with Andrew Greer, CCM Live with Marcus on Facebook, and CCM Café Live, an unplugged performance series recorded at the CCM offices in Nashville, TN.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape.

