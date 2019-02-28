Salem Media : CCM Magazine Announces 2019 Fan Awards Voting and Giveaway

CCM
Magazine, an online magazine operated by Salem Media Group, Inc.
(NASDAQ: SALM), is excited to announce the 2019 CCM Fan Awards. CCM
recently kicked off the promotion with an invitation to its vast
audience to vote in the following categories:
-
Favorite Male Artist
-
Favorite Female Artist
-
Favorite Group/Duo
-
Favorite Song
-
Favorite New Artist
One lucky fan will be randomly selected to win a custom branded CCM
guitar. Fans can enter to win the guitar once a day. The CCM Fan Awards
are open for voting from now until April 15th. This contest
will be heavily promoted on all CCMmagazine.com outlets as well as
Salem’s Christian Teach & Talk and CCM radio outlets.
Vote now at www.CCMFanAwards.com.
For a complete list of nominees, visit www.CCMMagazine.com.
CCM Magazine has been the leading, most recognized media brand in the
Christian music industry for over 40 years with more than 200,000
engaged subscribers and 22,000 followers on Twitter. CCM’s amazing video
engagement comes from its three pillars of video content – CCM Features
on Film with Andrew Greer, CCM Live with Marcus on Facebook, and CCM
Café Live, an unplugged performance series recorded at the CCM offices
in Nashville, TN.
ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:
Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing
in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising
radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem
serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering
in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem
provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information
from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and
conservative media landscape.
