Salem Media : CRISTA Media's KCMS-FM and KWPZ-FM Add Keep the Faith with Penny

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that KCMS-FM (Spirit 105.3 Seattle) and KWPZ-FM (Praise 106.5 Lynden) owned by CRISTA Media have entered into an agreement to air Keep the Faith with Penny from Salem Music Network. KCMS will air overnights 11:00pm-4:00am Pacific and KWPZ will air weeknights 6:00pm to 9:00pm Pacific. Keep the Faith with Penny airs on 132 radio stations coast to coast and is syndicated by Salem Media Group’s Salem Music Network.

KCMS/KWPZ Program Director, Ty McFarland says, “We’re excited about adding Keep the Faith with Penny to our CRISTA Media stations in Seattle and Vancouver. Everyone needs an encouraging friend!”

Salem Music Network General Manager Kevin Anderson added, “Our desire is to create programming partnerships with the top CCM Stations in the country. CRISTA Media’s KCMS and KWPZ are two of the best and we are honored to have Penny as a part of their line-up.”

For more information on Keep the Faith with Penny, contact Greg Roberson, Affiliate Relations at (615) 312-4229.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729006001/en/