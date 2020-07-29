Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Salem Media Group, Inc.    SALM

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salem Media : CRISTA Media's KCMS-FM and KWPZ-FM Add Keep the Faith with Penny

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that KCMS-FM (Spirit 105.3 Seattle) and KWPZ-FM (Praise 106.5 Lynden) owned by CRISTA Media have entered into an agreement to air Keep the Faith with Penny from Salem Music Network. KCMS will air overnights 11:00pm-4:00am Pacific and KWPZ will air weeknights 6:00pm to 9:00pm Pacific. Keep the Faith with Penny airs on 132 radio stations coast to coast and is syndicated by Salem Media Group’s Salem Music Network.

KCMS/KWPZ Program Director, Ty McFarland says, “We’re excited about adding Keep the Faith with Penny to our CRISTA Media stations in Seattle and Vancouver. Everyone needs an encouraging friend!”

Salem Music Network General Manager Kevin Anderson added, “Our desire is to create programming partnerships with the top CCM Stations in the country. CRISTA Media’s KCMS and KWPZ are two of the best and we are honored to have Penny as a part of their line-up.”

For more information on Keep the Faith with Penny, contact Greg Roberson, Affiliate Relations at (615) 312-4229.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
04:31pSALEM MEDIA : CRISTA Media's KCMS-FM and KWPZ-FM Add Keep the Faith with Penny
BU
07/27SALEM MEDIA : AM 560's Steve Cortes to Take Radio Hiatus to Join the Trump Re-El..
BU
07/27SALEM MEDIA : Radio Network Lands Two More All -All the Time Stations
BU
07/15SALEM MEDIA : Host Appointed by President Trump
BU
07/13SALEM MEDIA : Larry Elder Nominated for the Radio Hall of Fame
BU
07/07SALEM MEDIA : Amanda Carroll Joins Salem's KKFS in Sacramento
BU
06/19SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/16SALEM MEDIA : In Response to Federal Lawsuit, Illinois Governor Invites Salem Jo..
BU
06/02SALEM MEDIA : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
06/01SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 229 M - -
Net income 2020 -67,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 48,8 M 48,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 310
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salem Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,25 $
Last Close Price 1,83 $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward G. Atsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart W. Epperson Chairman
Evan D. Masyr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Eric H. Halvorson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.27.08%49
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-16.78%26 056
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-53.57%381
STINGRAY GROUP INC.-33.05%263
HT&E LIMITED-28.61%240
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-69.61%195
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group