Salem Media Group : Announces Acquisition of Hilary Kramer’s Line of Investment Products

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that it has acquired Hilary Kramer’s investment newsletters GameChangers, High Octane Trader, Value Authority and Inner Circle as well as the websites www.HilaryKramer.com and www.KramerCapitalResearch.com. In addition, a new Hilary Kramer product, Turbo Trader, was launched today.

Adding Hilary Kramer to Eagle Financial Publications’ portfolio of investment newsletters and trading services adds more depth to an already powerful mix of products. Eagle currently publishes products and services written by investment experts Mark Skousen, Bob Carlson, Bryan Perry, Jim Woods and Mike Turner. Eagle also has several financial websites: http://www.StockInvestor.com, www.DividendInvestor.com and www.TradersCrux.com.

Roger Michalski, vice president and publisher of Eagle, said, “I am thrilled to add Hilary Kramer and her services to our mix of products. Hilary’s track record and insights on the market are outstanding — which is why so many media outlets across the world have her on their shows regularly.”

ABOUT HILARY KRAMER

Hilary Kramer is the editor of GameChangers, High Octane Trader, Value Authority, Inner Circle and Turbo Trader. She is a former analyst and investment banker at Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers. She founded and ran her own hedge fund. Hilary is the author of two books — “Ahead of the Curve” and “The Little Book of Big Profits from Small Stocks.”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape.

The company is the largest commercial U.S. radio broadcasting company providing Christian and conservative programming. Salem owns and/or operates 118 radio stations, with 73 stations in the top 25 media markets. Salem Radio Network (“SRN”) is a full-service national radio network, with nationally syndicated programs comprising Christian teaching and talk, conservative talk, news, and music. SRN is home to many industry-leading hosts including: Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher, Dennis Prager, Michael Medved, Larry Elder, Joe Walsh and Eric Metaxas.

Salem’s digital media is a leading source of Christian and conservative themed news, analysis, and commentary. Salem’s Christian sites include: BibleStudyTools.com, Crosswalk.com, GodVine.com, ibelieve.com, GodTube.com, OnePlace.com™, Christianity.com™, churchstaffing.com, and WorshipHouseMedia.com. Salem’s conservative sites include Townhall.com®, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com and BearingArms.com.

Salem’s Regnery Publishing unit, with a history dating back to 1947, is the nation’s leading independent publisher of conservative books. Having published many of the seminal works of the early conservative movement, Regnery today continues as a major publisher in the conservative space, with leading authors including: David Limbaugh, Sebastian Gorka, Ed Klein, Mark Steyn and Second Lady Karen Pence. Salem’s book publishing business also includes Salem Author Services, a self-publishing service for authors through Xulon Press™, Mill City Press and Bookprinting.com.

Salem’s Eagle Financial Publications provides general market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies from financial commentators Mark Skousen, Bob Carlson, Jim Woods, Bryan Perry, Mike Turner and Hilary Kramer, as well as a stock screening website for dividend investors (DividendInvestor.com). The business unit’s other investing websites include StockInvestor.com, TradersCrux.com and RetirementWatch.com.

Eagle Wellness, through its website newportnaturalhealth.com, provides insightful health advice and is a trusted source of high quality nutritional supplements.

