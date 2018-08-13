Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Salem Media Group Inc    SALM

SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC (SALM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Salem Media Group : Announces Acquisition of Hilary Kramer’s Line of Investment Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that it has acquired Hilary Kramer’s investment newsletters GameChangers, High Octane Trader, Value Authority and Inner Circle as well as the websites www.HilaryKramer.com and www.KramerCapitalResearch.com. In addition, a new Hilary Kramer product, Turbo Trader, was launched today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005022/en/

Hilary Kramer (Photo: Business Wire)

Hilary Kramer (Photo: Business Wire)

Adding Hilary Kramer to Eagle Financial Publications’ portfolio of investment newsletters and trading services adds more depth to an already powerful mix of products. Eagle currently publishes products and services written by investment experts Mark Skousen, Bob Carlson, Bryan Perry, Jim Woods and Mike Turner. Eagle also has several financial websites: http://www.StockInvestor.com, www.DividendInvestor.com and www.TradersCrux.com.

Roger Michalski, vice president and publisher of Eagle, said, “I am thrilled to add Hilary Kramer and her services to our mix of products. Hilary’s track record and insights on the market are outstanding — which is why so many media outlets across the world have her on their shows regularly.”

ABOUT HILARY KRAMER

Hilary Kramer is the editor of GameChangers, High Octane Trader, Value Authority, Inner Circle and Turbo Trader. She is a former analyst and investment banker at Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers. She founded and ran her own hedge fund. Hilary is the author of two books — “Ahead of the Curve” and “The Little Book of Big Profits from Small Stocks.”

Follow us on Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape.

The company is the largest commercial U.S. radio broadcasting company providing Christian and conservative programming. Salem owns and/or operates 118 radio stations, with 73 stations in the top 25 media markets. Salem Radio Network (“SRN”) is a full-service national radio network, with nationally syndicated programs comprising Christian teaching and talk, conservative talk, news, and music. SRN is home to many industry-leading hosts including: Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher, Dennis Prager, Michael Medved, Larry Elder, Joe Walsh and Eric Metaxas.

Salem’s digital media is a leading source of Christian and conservative themed news, analysis, and commentary. Salem’s Christian sites include: BibleStudyTools.com, Crosswalk.com, GodVine.com, ibelieve.com, GodTube.com, OnePlace.com™, Christianity.com™, churchstaffing.com, and WorshipHouseMedia.com. Salem’s conservative sites include Townhall.com®, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com and BearingArms.com.

Salem’s Regnery Publishing unit, with a history dating back to 1947, is the nation’s leading independent publisher of conservative books. Having published many of the seminal works of the early conservative movement, Regnery today continues as a major publisher in the conservative space, with leading authors including: David Limbaugh, Sebastian Gorka, Ed Klein, Mark Steyn and Second Lady Karen Pence. Salem’s book publishing business also includes Salem Author Services, a self-publishing service for authors through Xulon Press™, Mill City Press and Bookprinting.com.

Salem’s Eagle Financial Publications provides general market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies from financial commentators Mark Skousen, Bob Carlson, Jim Woods, Bryan Perry, Mike Turner and Hilary Kramer, as well as a stock screening website for dividend investors (DividendInvestor.com). The business unit’s other investing websites include StockInvestor.com, TradersCrux.com and RetirementWatch.com.

Eagle Wellness, through its website newportnaturalhealth.com, provides insightful health advice and is a trusted source of high quality nutritional supplements.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC
12:01pSALEM MEDIA GROUP : Announces Acquisition of Hilary Kramer’s Line of Inves..
BU
08/09SALEM MEDIA : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/08SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
08/08SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Total Revenue of $66.3 M..
BU
08/08SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC : Salem Media Group, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/30SALEM MEDIA : Singing News Radio Network Gets New Host
BU
07/26SALEM MEDIA : Church Products Acquires ChildrensMinistryDeals.com
BU
07/25SALEM MEDIA : Hickory Radio Agrees to Purchase KCRO and KOTK from Salem Media Gr..
BU
07/24SALEM MEDIA : Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Teleconference
BU
07/16SALEM MEDIA : Announces Lineup Change on 94 FM the FISH Nashville and Music Netw..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/12Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) CEO Edward Atsinger on Q2 2018 Results - Earni.. 
08/09Salem Media slides 15.7% on Q2 results 
08/08Salem Media EPS of -$0.08 
07/30Midday Gainers / Losers (07/30/2018) 
07/2750 Consumer Cyclical Top Yield And Top Target Dividend WallStars For Dog Days.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 267 M
EBIT 2018 25,0 M
Net income 2018 6,85 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,39
P/E ratio 2019 10,06
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,42x
Capitalization 111 M
Chart SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Salem Media Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward G. Atsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart W. Epperson Chairman
Evan D. Masyr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roland S. Hinz Independent Director
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC-12.78%111
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC29.85%31 394
PANDORA MEDIA INC64.73%2 109
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-28.70%1 109
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-65.04%653
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-5.11%508
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.