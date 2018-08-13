Salem Media Group : Announces Acquisition of Hilary Kramer’s Line of Investment Products

Salem
Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that it has acquired
Hilary Kramer’s investment newsletters GameChangers, High
Octane Trader, Value Authority and Inner Circle as well as
the websites www.HilaryKramer.com
and www.KramerCapitalResearch.com.
In addition, a new Hilary Kramer product, Turbo Trader, was
launched today.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005022/en/
Hilary Kramer (Photo: Business Wire)
Adding Hilary Kramer to Eagle Financial Publications’ portfolio of
investment newsletters and trading services adds more depth to an
already powerful mix of products. Eagle currently publishes products and
services written by investment experts Mark
Skousen, Bob
Carlson, Bryan
Perry, Jim
Woods and Mike
Turner. Eagle also has several financial websites: http://www.StockInvestor.com,
www.DividendInvestor.com
and www.TradersCrux.com.
Roger Michalski, vice president and publisher of Eagle, said, “I am
thrilled to add Hilary Kramer and her services to our mix of
products. Hilary’s track record and insights on the market are
outstanding — which is why so many media outlets across the world have
her on their shows regularly.”
ABOUT HILARY KRAMER
Hilary Kramer is the editor of GameChangers, High Octane
Trader, Value Authority, Inner Circle and Turbo Trader.
She is a former analyst and investment banker at Morgan Stanley and
Lehman Brothers. She founded and ran her own hedge fund. Hilary is the
author of two books — “Ahead of the Curve” and “The Little
Book of Big Profits from Small Stocks.”
ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP
Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing
in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising
radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem
serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering
in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem
provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information
from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and
conservative media landscape.
The company is the largest commercial U.S. radio broadcasting company
providing Christian and conservative programming. Salem owns and/or
operates 118 radio stations, with 73 stations in the top 25 media
markets. Salem Radio Network (“SRN”) is a full-service national radio
network, with nationally syndicated programs comprising Christian
teaching and talk, conservative talk, news, and music. SRN is home to
many industry-leading hosts including: Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher,
Dennis Prager, Michael Medved, Larry Elder, Joe Walsh and Eric Metaxas.
Salem’s digital media is a leading source of Christian and conservative
themed news, analysis, and commentary. Salem’s Christian sites include:
BibleStudyTools.com, Crosswalk.com, GodVine.com, ibelieve.com,
GodTube.com, OnePlace.com™, Christianity.com™, churchstaffing.com, and
WorshipHouseMedia.com. Salem’s conservative sites include Townhall.com®,
HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com and BearingArms.com.
Salem’s Regnery Publishing unit, with a history dating back to 1947, is
the nation’s leading independent publisher of conservative books. Having
published many of the seminal works of the early conservative movement,
Regnery today continues as a major publisher in the conservative space,
with leading authors including: David Limbaugh, Sebastian Gorka, Ed
Klein, Mark Steyn and Second Lady Karen Pence. Salem’s book publishing
business also includes Salem Author Services, a self-publishing service
for authors through Xulon Press™, Mill City Press and Bookprinting.com.
Salem’s Eagle Financial Publications provides general market analysis
and non-individualized investment strategies from financial commentators
Mark Skousen, Bob Carlson, Jim Woods, Bryan Perry, Mike Turner and
Hilary Kramer, as well as a stock screening website for dividend
investors (DividendInvestor.com). The business unit’s other investing
websites include StockInvestor.com, TradersCrux.com and
RetirementWatch.com.
Eagle Wellness, through its website newportnaturalhealth.com, provides
insightful health advice and is a trusted source of high quality
nutritional supplements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005022/en/