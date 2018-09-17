Log in
SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC
Salem Media Group : Certified as a Great Place to Work for the Second Year in a Row

09/17/2018

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) today announced it was certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. Salem Media Group earned this credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/salem-media-group.

“We are proud of the employees working at Salem, and the culture that has been created here,” said Christopher Henderson, Executive Vice President of Human Resources. “Not only are Salem employees the best in the business, but every day they are making a difference in our communities by what they do here at Salem. This certification just confirms what we already know, that Salem is a great place to work!”

"We applaud Salem Media Group for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace - critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Salem Media Group should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

“According to our study, 85 percent of Salem Media Group employees say it is a great workplace,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Great Place to Work Certification & List Production.

Salem Media Group employees completed 407 surveys, resulting in a 90 percent confidence level and a margin of error of ± 3.53%.

Follow us on Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape.

The company is the largest commercial U.S. radio broadcasting company providing Christian and conservative programming. Salem owns and/or operates 118 radio stations, with 73 stations in the top 25 media markets. Salem Radio Network (“SRN”) is a full-service national radio network, with nationally syndicated programs comprising Christian teaching and talk, conservative talk, news, and music. SRN is home to many industry-leading hosts including: Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher, Dennis Prager, Michael Medved, Larry Elder, Joe Walsh and Eric Metaxas.

Salem’s digital media is a leading source of Christian and conservative themed news, analysis, and commentary. Salem’s Christian sites include: BibleStudyTools.com, Crosswalk.com, GodVine.com, ibelieve.com, GodTube.com, OnePlace.com™, Christianity.com™, churchstaffing.com, and WorshipHouseMedia.com. Salem’s conservative sites include Townhall.com®, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com and BearingArms.com.

Salem’s Regnery Publishing unit, with a history dating back to 1947, is the nation’s leading independent publisher of conservative books. Having published many of the seminal works of the early conservative movement, Regnery today continues as a major publisher in the conservative space, with leading authors including: David Limbaugh, Sebastian Gorka, Ed Klein, Mark Steyn and Second Lady Karen Pence. Salem’s book publishing business also includes Salem Author Services, a self-publishing service for authors through Xulon Press™, Mill City Press and Bookprinting.com.

Salem's Eagle Financial Publications provides general market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies from financial commentators Mark Skousen, Bob Carlson, Jim Woods, Mike Turner, Bryan Perry and Hilary Kramer, as well as a stock screening website for dividend investors (DividendInvestor.com). The business unit's other investing websites include StockInvestor.com, TradersCrux.com and RetirementWatch.com.

Eagle Wellness, through its website newportnaturalhealth.com, provides insightful health advice and is a trusted source of high quality nutritional supplements.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.


© Business Wire 2018
