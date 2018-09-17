Salem Media Group : Certified as a Great Place to Work for the Second Year in a Row

Salem
Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) today announced it was certified as a
great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®.
Salem Media Group earned this credential based on extensive ratings
provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. A summary of these
ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/salem-media-group.
“We are proud of the employees working at Salem, and the culture that
has been created here,” said Christopher Henderson, Executive Vice
President of Human Resources. “Not only are Salem employees the best in
the business, but every day they are making a difference in our
communities by what they do here at Salem. This certification just
confirms what we already know, that Salem is a great place to work!”
"We applaud Salem Media Group for seeking certification and releasing
its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of
Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its
capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace -
critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business
with Salem Media Group should take into account as an indicator of high
performance."
“According to our study, 85 percent of Salem Media Group employees say
it is a great workplace,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of
Great Place to Work Certification & List Production.
Salem Media Group employees completed 407 surveys, resulting in a 90
percent confidence level and a margin of error of ± 3.53%.
Follow us on Twitter
@SalemMediaGrp.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing
in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising
radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem
serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering
in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem
provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information
from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and
conservative media landscape.
The company is the largest commercial U.S. radio broadcasting company
providing Christian and conservative programming. Salem owns and/or
operates 118 radio stations, with 73 stations in the top 25 media
markets. Salem Radio Network (“SRN”) is a full-service national radio
network, with nationally syndicated programs comprising Christian
teaching and talk, conservative talk, news, and music. SRN is home to
many industry-leading hosts including: Hugh Hewitt, Mike Gallagher,
Dennis Prager, Michael Medved, Larry Elder, Joe Walsh and Eric Metaxas.
Salem’s digital media is a leading source of Christian and conservative
themed news, analysis, and commentary. Salem’s Christian sites include:
BibleStudyTools.com, Crosswalk.com, GodVine.com, ibelieve.com,
GodTube.com, OnePlace.com™, Christianity.com™, churchstaffing.com, and
WorshipHouseMedia.com. Salem’s conservative sites include Townhall.com®,
HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com and BearingArms.com.
Salem’s Regnery Publishing unit, with a history dating back to 1947, is
the nation’s leading independent publisher of conservative books. Having
published many of the seminal works of the early conservative movement,
Regnery today continues as a major publisher in the conservative space,
with leading authors including: David Limbaugh, Sebastian Gorka, Ed
Klein, Mark Steyn and Second Lady Karen Pence. Salem’s book publishing
business also includes Salem Author Services, a self-publishing service
for authors through Xulon Press™, Mill City Press and Bookprinting.com.
Salem's Eagle Financial Publications provides general market analysis
and non-individualized investment strategies from financial commentators
Mark Skousen, Bob Carlson, Jim Woods, Mike Turner, Bryan Perry and
Hilary Kramer, as well as a stock screening website for dividend
investors (DividendInvestor.com). The business unit's other investing
websites include StockInvestor.com, TradersCrux.com and
RetirementWatch.com.
Eagle Wellness, through its website newportnaturalhealth.com, provides
insightful health advice and is a trusted source of high quality
nutritional supplements.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust,
high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment
tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best
Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides
the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and
recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great
Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work
For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists
including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium
Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005138/en/