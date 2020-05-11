Salem Media Group, Inc. : Announces Temporary Suspension of Quarterly Dividend

Log in
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
05/11/2020 | 09:39pm EDT

Salem Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SALM) today announced that, due to uncertainty from the rapidly evolving impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Salem’s Board of Directors has made the decision, as part of a larger effort to conserve cash, to temporarily suspend the regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The Board of Directors will re-assess the dividend suspension throughout the year to determine, in light of facts and circumstances at that time, whether and when to reinstate the dividend.

In addition to suspending the dividend, Salem implemented several cost reduction strategies designed to further preserve capital and liquidity, including, but not limited to, (i) limiting capital expenditures, (ii) reducing discretionary spending such as travel and entertainment, (iii) eliminating open positions and new hires, (iv) reducing staffing when appropriate, (v) requesting rent concessions from landlords, (vi) reducing employee compensation and (vii) requesting discounts from vendors. Taken together, Salem believes these are the right actions to successfully weather this challenging environment.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 228 M
EBIT 2020 -4,49 M
Net income 2020 -17,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,25x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,90x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,09x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,09x
Capitalization 21,3 M
Chart SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salem Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00  $
Last Close Price 0,80  $
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 150%
Spread / Lowest Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward G. Atsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart W. Epperson Chairman
Evan D. Masyr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Eric H. Halvorson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.-44.44%22
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-19.65%25 158
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-42.86%454
HT&E LIMITED2.99%214
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-76.08%149
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-7.30%84
