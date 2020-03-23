Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Salem Media Group, Inc.    SALM

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(SALM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Salem Media Group, Inc. : Names Candace Owens as National “Culture Warrior of the Year” Award Winner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM), today announced that conservative superstar and PragerU podcast host Candace Owens received Salem’s national “Culture Warrior of the Year” award. Salem’s own Dennis Prager presented Owens with her award on March 11th in his studio in Los Angeles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005693/en/

Candace Owens – Culture Warrior of the Year (Photo: Business Wire)

Candace Owens – Culture Warrior of the Year (Photo: Business Wire)

Candace hosts a weekly podcast on PragerU in addition to speaking all over the country. Candace was a liberal Democrat until President Donald J. Trump’s historic 2016 election victory when she began to research the arguments of the left. At that time she realized she had the wrong understanding of the left vs. right argument in this country. As evidenced by Salem’s listeners, Candace has transformed herself into a true Culture Warrior, defending America against creeping socialism and exposing the follies of the left.

“We are so honored to have so many citizens in this country stand up and join us in this culture war, and we can’t think of a better honoree in 2020 than Candace Owens,” said Salem Senior VP of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “It is our hope that this award will encourage others to take up the good fight, even if it means suffering the slings and arrows of public discontent.”

Salem’s NewsTalk and national radio show listeners nominated six finalists from more than 500 contenders through online voting last fall. Since then thousands of Salem listeners cast a second round of votes to determine the winner. The other five finalists were Alan Sears, founder of Alliance Defending Freedom; actor Gary Sinise; Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA; Abby Johnson, pro-life advocate; and Franklin Graham, son of Billy Graham and President of Samaritan’s Purse to claim the award.

The six finalists were chosen because of their ability to fight the good fight for the right reasons. A major criterion for nomination was the ability of each nominee to have endured the slings and arrows of public discontent because of their respective positions. Salem selected leaders who fight on knowing that their cause is just.

Follow us on Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
05:11pSALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Names Candace Owens as National “Culture Warrior..
BU
06:01aSALEM RADIO NETWORK : and Hugh Hewitt Announce Contract Extension Through Decemb..
BU
03/23SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/17SRN ANNOUNCES &LDQUO;CORONAVIRUS PAN : An SRN News Special Report”
BU
03/13SALEM MEDIA : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
03/12SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Re..
AQ
03/12SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Total Revenue of $64.6 M..
BU
03/11SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Schedules 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
03/10SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
BU
03/02SALEM MEDIA : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Teleconference
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 257 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,09x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 24,1 M
Chart SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Salem Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,25  $
Last Close Price 0,90  $
Spread / Highest target 259%
Spread / Average Target 259%
Spread / Lowest Target 259%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward G. Atsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart W. Epperson Chairman
Evan D. Masyr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Eric H. Halvorson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC.-37.16%24
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-37.90%19 598
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-59.59%314
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.-62.50%234
HT&E LIMITED-38.05%171
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED3.65%85
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group