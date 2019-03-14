Log in
Salem Media Group, Inc. : Schedules 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

0
03/14/2019

Salem Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SALM) announced today that it has scheduled its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time to be held at Salem's headquarters in Camarillo, California.

Salem also announced the record date applicable for the voting of shares at the Annual Meeting to be March 13, 2019.

Follow us on Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

About Salem Media Group, Inc.

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 261 M
EBIT 2019 24,2 M
Net income 2019 4,59 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,76
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 74,6 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Edward G. Atsinger Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart W. Epperson Chairman
Evan D. Masyr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard A. Riddle Independent Director
Jonathan Venverloh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP INC34.48%75
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC6.66%26 466
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.24.16%926
ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (INDIA) LIMITED-12.90%369
HT&E LTD10.13%351
STINGRAY GROUP INC-6.22%277
